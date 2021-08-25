Minneapolis man faces 11 charges in armed burglary, assault and carjacking spree in St. Paul

Aug. 25—A Minneapolis man who earlier this month authorities say fired shots at a homeowner during a St. Paul burglary, and then carjacked two separate people at gunpoint as he was fleeing, has been charged with multiple felonies.

Leonard Rozell, 49, of Minneapolis is accused of one count of second-degree murder, four counts of first-degree burglary, one count of first-degree attempted aggravated robbery, three counts of second-degree assault and two counts of aggravated robbery in the Ramsey County District Court.

Around 4 p.m. Aug. 9, a homeowner in the 2000 block of Suburban Avenue in the St. Paul Battle Creek neighborhood, walked in on a burglary in progress. According to the criminal complaint, the homeowner walked into his house to find a man, later identified as Rozell, trying to lift a flat screen TV off of the dresser in the homeowner's daughter's bedroom.

When confronted, Rozell allegedly pulled a handgun from a holster on his right hip and fired at the man, striking the door frame, the complaint said. The homeowner ran out of the house to warn his girlfriend and her three children who were still in the driveway.

Rozell came around the corner of the house and fired two more rounds, the complaint said. One bullet went over the car and struck a window across the street. The other hit the ground.

While St. Paul police officers were responding to the Suburban Avenue address, lifting fingerprints and recovering 9mm shell casings, they learned that the burglar, later identified as Rozell, had carjacked a blue Dodge Durango from a woman who was loading grocery bags outside the Aldi grocery store down the street, according to the complaint.

The woman told police the man pointed a gun at her face and demanded her keys. She locked the Durango and tried walking away, but he grabbed her shirt, forcibly took the keys from her and drove off.

While officers were at Aldi, viewing surveillance footage and speaking to the woman, they learned that Rozell had first tried to steal a vehicle from an elderly woman on Suburban Avenue, according to the complaint. The woman didn't have any keys. That man matched the description of Rozell in the video footage, the complaint said.

As officers were pursuing the Dodge Durango, they received another call regarding a robbery in the 800 block of Euclid Street. A man matching Rozell's description approached a man who was cutting wooden pallets inside his garage. Rozell pointed a gun at his back and told him, "Give me all you have," the complaint states. He pistol-whipped the man and stole his van and wallet.

Both stolen vehicles were later recovered.

The next day, as officers interviewed neighbors, they were pointed to Rozell's girlfriend who told police Rozell had been talking about robbing the neighbors because they had money and drugs, according to the complaint.

Rozell has prior felony convictions for criminal sexual conduct in the second degree, burglary in the second degree, receiving stolen property, simple robbery, burglary in the first degree, attempted burglary in the third degree, and fleeing police in a motor vehicle in Minnesota. He also has convictions for burglary, armed robbery, and delivery of controlled substance out of Illinois.

Less than a year ago, Rozell was in court facing criminal sexual conduct charges for inappropriately touching a 7-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl. He was convicted, but received no prison time — other than time served — per Ramsey County District Court Judge Nicole Starr. He was sentenced to three years probation.

Ramsey County Judge Paul Yang set bail at $2 million. His next court appearance is Sept. 22.

Rozell has a public defender listed as James Fleming. He did not immediately return a call for comment.