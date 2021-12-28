Minneapolis man faces felony domestic assault charges

Dec. 27—MANKATO — A Minneapolis man was charged with felonies for domestic assault after allegedly pulling a large clump of hair off a woman's head Friday in Mankato.

Walter Brown, 28, was charged Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A criminal complaint states a woman told police Brown was intoxicated Friday and woke her up saying he wanted to take their children up to the Twin Cities. After she told him it wasn't acceptable, he reportedly pulled her hair — an officer noted a large clump on the ground.

Brown then pointed a finger gun at her and told her, "I should just shoot you in the face," according to the complaint.

He left after she screamed out for someone to call the police.

Brown had five prior domestic violence-related convictions in the last 10 years.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola