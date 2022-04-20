Minneapolis man gets 15 years for string of carjackings, including assault on St. Paul newspaper deliverer

A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for his role in several violent carjackings in the Twin Cities in 2020, one of which left a St. Paul newspaper deliverer seriously injured.

Jeremiah Lee Ironrope, 25, was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release and pay more than $49,000 in restitution, the Minneapolis office of U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced Tuesday.

“This disturbing wave of carjackings throughout the Twin Cities is eroding our overall sense of safety and security,” Luger said in a statement after the sentencing by U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office is working in close coordination with all levels of law enforcement to bring this trend to an end.”

Ironrope and his accomplice, Krisanne Marie Benjamin, 26, of Minneapolis, often physically assaulted the drivers before taking their vehicles, according to authorities.

Last September, Ironrope pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking and one count of using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Two days earlier, Benjamin pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting carjacking. In January, she was sentenced to eight years in prison.

According to court documents, on Aug. 28, 2020, Benjamin and Ironrope drove a maroon SUV to a parking lot in Richfield, where they parked near a 2017 Audi. Ironrope approached the driver of the Audi and pointed a shotgun with a sawed-off barrel at the driver and demanded the car keys. Benjamin kept watch from the SUV as Ironrope started the Audi. She followed when he drove away.

The Minnesota State Patrol used GPS data to track and locate the stolen Audi. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, Ironrope drove away at a high rate of speed, cutting across multiple lanes of traffic, swerving between cars and driving through red lights. At one point, Benjamin got out of the vehicle and fled on foot while Ironrope continued fleeing in the Audi. Law enforcement located the vehicle running and unoccupied in Minneapolis.

As part of their guilty pleas, Ironrope and Benjamin also admitted perpetrating multiple carjackings in 2020 in Maple Grove, St. Louis Park and St. Paul.

On Aug. 7, 2020, in St. Paul, a 64-year-old newspaper deliveryman was left with broken bones around his left eye, his cheekbone and jawbone. Three of his teeth were knocked out in the assault in the Highland Park neighborhood; his shoulder, foot and arm were broken and both ankles were severely sprained.

“Carjacking is a borderless, flagrant crime that can affect anyone at any time. These violent carjackings terrorized the Twin Cities and instilled fear in our communities,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Paul said in Tuesday’s statement. “Today’s sentencing underscores that those who commit these senseless acts of violence will face significant penalties for their actions. The FBI is committed to our ongoing work with our law enforcement partners to take these criminals off the streets.”

The case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI; police in Minneapolis, St. Paul, Maple Grove, Richfield, Edina and Roseville; and the State Patrol.

