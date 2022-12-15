Minneapolis man gets 15 years for West St. Paul gas station shooting
A man who shot and injured two people outside a West St. Paul gas station a year ago received a 15-year prison term Thursday.
A jury found Joshua Dartavian-Da Moore Gooden, 22, guilty in October of intentional attempted murder and assault with a firearm.
The shooting happened on Dec. 5, 2021, about 8:45 p.m. outside the Marathon Gas Station on Mendota Road near U.S. 52. A woman was shot through the leg. A man was shot in the abdomen and arm.
The woman, who was in a relationship with the wounded man, reported he picked her up from work and they went to the gas station. She said she saw a vehicle at a gas pump, and police later identified one of the people present as Moore Gooden, of Minneapolis.
Moore Gooden and the male victim previously had an argument at apartments across the street from the gas station and Moore Gooden threatened to shoot him, according to the criminal complaint. On the night of the shooting, the man and Moore Gooden got into an argument at the gas station. Moore Gooden came around the vehicle with a gun and started shooting.
Dakota County District Court Judge Timothy McManus sentenced Moore Gooden to 15 years and three months. He has credit for 287 days served since his arrest.
