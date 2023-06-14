Minneapolis man gets 3-year sentence in deadly St. Paul funeral home shooting

A Minneapolis man who police say fired the first shot leading to a deadly gun battle outside a St. Paul funeral home last year has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Bryan Lara-Saavedra, 26, pleaded guilty in April to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with the Feb. 21, 2022, shooting at Simple Traditions by Bradshaw funeral home on the West Side, which prosecutors say involved three other gunmen.

A charge of attempted murder was dismissed at Tuesday’s sentencing as part of the plea agreement. Lara-Saavedra received credit for two days already served in custody.

The shooting, which claimed the life of 28-year-old Agustin Martinez of Crystal, happened as mourners were gathered for the funeral for Casanova Carter, 26, who was fatally shot at his West Side St. Paul home on Feb. 1, 2022.

Lara-Saavedra and three other men were wounded in the gun battle.

The man who shot Lara-Saavedra, 41-year-old David Nicholas Garcia, was sentenced to 27 months in prison in March after pleading guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Two other alleged gunmen were charged with the same offense: Jesus Hernandez, 22, of South St. Paul, and Mario Alberto Vega, 31, of St. Paul. Hernandez pleaded guilty to the charge in March and is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 6. Vega’s case is pending.

Bullet casings ‘all over’

Officers were sent to the funeral home at 488 Humboldt Ave. around 11:20 a.m. that day.

Martinez was wounded and lying on a sidewalk. He died at Regions Hospital of a single gunshot wound to his back.

Lara-Saavedra had gunshot wounds to his stomach and right leg. Several other men who were at the funeral home were transported to Regions with gunshot wounds.

Houses and vehicles in the area were struck by bullets and officers recovered bullet casings “all over the area,” the charges read.

Surveillance video shows a fistfight on the sidewalk in front of the funeral home. Martinez was involved in the fight, but he eventually walked away out of camera view.

Lara-Saavedra then pulled out a gun and shot a 36-year-old man in the neck. People scattered when the gun was fired, with some running back to the funeral home and others fleeing in the same direction as Martinez.

Garcia was seen at the entrance to the funeral home firing numerous rounds from a handgun in the direction of Martinez. Garcia then went into the funeral home.

Hernandez stood in the boulevard and allegedly fired in the direction that Martinez and others had run. Vega came out of the funeral home and also fired in the same direction, the charges allege.

Murder charges have not been filed in Martinez’s death. A spokesperson for the Ramsey County attorney’s office said at the time charges were filed last year against the four men that they were “at the highest level possible that we felt could be sustained at trial given the evidence provided to us from law enforcement.”

