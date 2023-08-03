Minneapolis man gets probation for fleeing police after funeral for Mall of America shooting victim

A Minneapolis man was sentenced to two years of probation Wednesday for fleeing police in a vehicle following the funeral for a St. Paul teen slain at the Mall of America in December.

Jermaine Ladonnies Walker Jr. 19, pleaded guilty to the felony charge on May 25, the day a trial was scheduled to begin in Ramsey County District Court.

Charges say police saw one of Walker’s passengers with a gun before walking into the church on Jan. 6 for the funeral of Johntae Hudson, 19, who was fatally shot Dec. 23 at the Bloomington mall. After the services, Walker fled police in an SUV, leading them on a chase into Minneapolis.

Judge Andrew Gordon agreed to give Walker a downward durational departure from sentencing guidelines, staying a 358-day jail term for two years and sentencing the conviction as a gross misdemeanor. Walker served six days in jail after his arrest.

A gun and a chase

According to criminal complaints:

St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church had asked for a police presence at the funeral. Officers were there in both marked and unmarked squads, and had set up a closed-circuit TV camera near the church at the intersection of Dale Street and Central Avenue.

Walker and others arrived at the church in a 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe around 10 a.m. An officer saw Damari Tremaris Douglas, of Eagan, get out of the SUV, pull from his coat a handgun with a green extended magazine and then show it to people in a Chevrolet Malibu. Once back in the SUV, he put the gun in his waistband.

After the church service and burial, Walker drove the SUV to D&L Food and Gas at 626 Larpenteur Ave., where officers moved in to take the men into custody. Walker took off, driving on the opposite side of the lane of traffic along Larpenteur, then north on Fairview Avenue and onto westbound Highway 36.

Walker drove south on Interstate 35W and onto University Avenue in Minneapolis. St. Paul officers lost sight of the SUV around Eighth Avenue, and other agencies picked up the chase. The SUV was found abandoned on Second Street near University Avenue.

Officers set up a perimeter in the area and arrested Douglas and Walker and another man. Walker had the Tahoe’s key fob with him. A Glock 19 handgun with 30 rounds in a green extended magazine was found nearby inside a backpack, as was a drum magazine with ammunition.

The Glock matched the gun officers saw Douglas with at the church, the complaint said.

Douglas, 19, has prior adjudications for motor vehicle theft, escape from custody and threats of violence, which makes him ineligible to possess firearms or ammunition. Two counts of illegally carrying a gun that were filed against Douglas remain pending in court, with a hearing scheduled for Sept. 13.

Two days before the funeral, Walker was sentenced to serve 27 days in the Hennepin County workhouse for possessing a firearm without a serial number and fifth-degree sale of marijuana. A judge ordered him to report to the jail that day, but he failed to show.

