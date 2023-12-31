Minneapolis man injured in Mower County crash on Saturday morning

Dec. 30—UDOLPHO, Minn. — A Minneapolis man was injured in a single vehicle crash on Minnesota Highway 218 on Saturday morning, Dec. 30, 2023.

A 2003 Ford Explorer was traveling north on Highway 218 when it lost control and rolled into the ditch near Udolpho Township, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The Ford driver, 31-year-old Devonta Leray Williams of Minneapolis, had non-life threatening injuries. The conditions were snowy or icy. He was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin.

The Mower County Sheriff's Office and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.