Minneapolis man injured in Saturday morning crash

Jan. 1—A Minneapolis man was injured Saturday morning just north of Austin in a one-vehicle accident attributed to road conditions.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Devonta Leray Williams, 31, was traveling north on Highway 218, when control of his vehicle was lost and it rolled into the ditch at Highway 251 at around 8 a.m..

Williams was transported to Mayo Clinic Health-Systems Austin with non-life threatening injuries.

Roads were listed as being snow and ice covered.

The Mower County Sheriff's Office and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded.