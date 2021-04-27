Minneapolis man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend's ex

A Minneapolis plan pleaded guilty Monday to fatally shooting his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend last year in a western suburb.

Rodney Velho, 45, pleaded guilty in Hennepin County District Court to one count of intentional second-degree murder in the April 19 killing of Kevin Logan, Jr.

He is scheduled to be sentenced May 10 and is expected to receive 20 years in prison, said the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

According to the county attorney: Velho and his girlfriend were celebrating her birthday at her Maple Grove apartment when Logan stopped by about 6 p.m. to drop off the two children he had with the woman.

A witness in the home told police that the woman introduced the two men to each other.

Velho told a judge Monday that he got into an argument with Logan, and both men said they had a gun.

"Velho thought Logan might retrieve his gun, so he shot him, even though he never saw a gun," said a news release from the county attorney. "Logan fell backward and Velho admitted he moved toward the fallen man, stood over him and purposefully fired two more times while Logan laid on the floor, unarmed."

The shooting occurred in the 11800 block of N. 80th Avenue.