Minneapolis man sentenced to about 4 years for St. Paul carjacking; may face deportation

Feb. 8—A Minneapolis man who attempted to carjack a 32-year-old man in downtown St. Paul and beat him when he resisted was sentenced Monday to 45 months for attempted first-degree aggravated robbery.

Abdulhakim Omar Erbob, 27, tried to back out of the guilty plea he agreed to in June when he learned that the conviction could result in him being deported back to Somalia. Ramsey County District Judge JaPaul Harris denied his request, saying Erbob has proven that he will not follow probation requirements.

"I understand your fear for immigration, but what I can't understand is why you couldn't pick up a phone and call your attorney to let her know what's going on," Harris said to Erbob via Zoom. "You just took off."

Ramsey County prosecutor Cory Tennison argued for 52 1/2 months. Erbob's attorney, Edith Brown, asked that he be returned to treatment for substance abuse.

Of Erbob's sentence, he will spend 30 months, or about 2 1/2 years, in prison and the remaining time on supervised release. He was given 177 days of custody credit.

According to the criminal complaint, at about 6:40 p.m. Feb. 26, St. Paul police responded to 111 E. Kellogg Blvd. on a report of a carjacking.

A man told police that he went to that address to pick up his friend. Erbob forced his way into his vehicle and demanded a ride. When he refused, Erbob began to punch him in the face and tried to push him out of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

When police arrived, they reported that the man appeared frightened. He identified Erbob in the passenger seat as the one who hit him and tried to steal his car. Police said Erbob smelled of alcohol.

"I just want to say at the time of the offense, I was under the influence and not aware," Erbob told the judge. "I'm not a citizen. I do not want to get deported. I have no family back home. I've been here since I was about 2 years old."

Erbob has a lengthy criminal record, which includes convictions for robbery, giving police a false name, thefts, trespassing and in 2013, a conviction for first-degree aggravated robbery for which he was sentenced to 57 months in prison.