Minneapolis man sentenced to 40 years in prison for fatally beating man, dumping body in rural Dakota County

A Minneapolis man was sentenced to 40 years in prison Thursday for his part in the fatal beating of a man whose body was dumped in a rural Dakota County culvert last year.

A Hennepin County jury in July convicted Ivan Contreras-Sanchez, 41, on two counts of second-degree murder in connection with killing 39-year-old Manuel Mandujano in Minneapolis on March 29, 2021.

The 480-month prison sentence by Hennepin County District Judge Hilary Caligiuri was the statutory maximum.

Two other men — Edgar Martinez-Montez, 36, and Arutro Morales-Ceras, 34 — also took part in beating Mandujano and dumping his body in a culvert in Castle Rock Township, prosecutors allege. Second-degree murder charges filed against them remain pending in court.

Tomasa Martinez, 31, has been charged with kidnapping after prosecutors say she helped bring a badly injured Mandujano out of a North Minneapolis house, where he was beaten, and then drove to Castle Rock with Mandujano and her co-defendants. Her case is also pending in court.

According to the criminals complaints:

Mandujano’s family reported him missing April 4 after last seeing him on March 27.

His body was found April 26 with his hands bound and a nail driven into the heel of his foot. An autopsy concluded he died of blunt trauma.

Investigators relied on a confidential informant and cell phone location data to identify Contreras-Sanchez as a suspect and determined that Mandujano had been beaten at a North Minneapolis home.

Prosecutors say Contreras-Sanchez and Morales-Ceras abducted Mandujano at gunpoint from a South Minneapolis homeless encampment and drove him to the North Side house, where he was beaten in the basement by all three men for more than two hours.

At some point during the beating, Morales-Ceras allegedly used a hammer to drive a roofing nail into Mandujano’s heel.

The men then brought Mandujano upstairs, where Contreras-Sanchez and Morales-Ceras questioned him about being a snitch and working with police, according to the complaints.

Story continues

Eventually, the defendants placed the badly injured Mandujano in plastic and loaded him into the hatchback area of Contreras-Sanchez’s Chevrolet Malibu Maxx.

Morales-Ceras, Martinez and Contreras-Sanchez got into the car and went south, with Martinez driving. At one point, Contreras-Sanchez, who was seated in the back, told Morales-Ceras and Martinez that Mandujano had died.

Investigators also learned from Morales-Ceras that they met up with another vehicle and proceeded to drive around, looking for a place to dispose of the body in an area with water.

Surveillance footage from a Speedway in Inver Grove Heights captured the two vehicles. It also showed Martinez-Montez enter the gas station store with another Hispanic man, where one purchased a bottle of a Lipton Brisk Fruit Punch. Investigators found the bottle, which was unopened, near Mandujano’s body.

Over the course of the investigation and subsequent arrests officers obtained three videos from Contreras-Sanchez that showed all four defendants present at the time of the beating, charges say. In one video, Mandujano is seen crying, out of breath and bloodied.

Related Articles