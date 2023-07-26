Minneapolis man sentenced for firing shots in Mall of America Nike store

A man who fired three shots during a fistfight inside the Mall of America’s Nike store last summer was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison.

No one was injured in the Aug. 4 shooting, but the gunfire sent mall visitors screaming and running for cover and forced some shoppers to shelter in place for more than 90 minutes. The mall reopened the next day with a beefed-up law enforcement presence.

Shamar Alon Ramon Lark, 22, of Minneapolis, pleaded guilty last month to felony second-degree assault in connection with the shooting at the Bloomington mall. Two other felony gun charges — intentionally discharging a firearm endangering the safety of others and carrying a pistol in a public place without a permit — were dismissed as part of a plea agreement he reached with Hennepin County prosecutors six days before a trial was set to begin.

According to the charges, a fight broke out between six people in the check-out line at the Nike store shortly before 4:15 p.m., causing other customers to run. Video surveillance showed Lark and his friend Rashad Jamal May leave the store briefly, then Lark return and fire a handgun several times “in the direction of the other males involved in the fight,” the criminal complaint states. “Numerous customers, including children, were still inside the store at this time.”

May and Lark fled the mall, and Minnesota. They were arrested Aug. 11 in Chicago after leaving a barbershop.

May, 23, of Burnsville, pleaded guilty in April to aiding an offender to avoid arrest. A second-degree assault charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. He was sentenced to 120 days in the Hennepin County workhouse with a one-year prison sentence stayed for two years, during which time he will be on probation.

Lark’s attorney, Bruce Rivers, asked Judge Kerry Meyer for a downward departure from state sentencing guidelines.

Surveillance video shows that Lark and May were “attacked by a group of five young men” in the check-out line, Rivers said in a request filed in court on Monday. He said Lark believed the group was armed and that he fired “warning shots” — two into the floor and one into the ceiling — “to scare the individuals.”

“While shots should have never rung out at the Mall of America, Mr. Lark believed that he would be greatly injured or killed by a group of men whom he assumed was armed,” he said in the filing.

Lark was on probation for a gun-related conviction at the time of the shooting. Less than four months earlier, he was convicted in Ramsey County District Court of possessing a pistol without a permit after a traffic stop in St. Paul in September 2021. He was put on probation for two years.

Lark pleaded guilty to the same gross misdemeanor charge in Hennepin County District Court in October 2021, and was awaiting sentencing in that case at the time of the mall shooting.

Other Mall of America incidents

The shooting was the first of two last year at the nation’s largest shopping center. On Dec. 23, 19-year-old Johntae Raymon Hudson of St. Paul was killed in the Nordstrom store in a shooting that authorities say stemmed from an argument between two groups of young men in the men’s clothing department.

Two Minneapolis teens were charged with second-degree murder in Hudson’s killing — Taeshawn Adams-Wright, 18, and Lavon Semaj Longstreet, 17. The cases are pending.

Three weeks after gunfire in the Nike store, a Woodbury man was arrested for allegedly carrying a rifle while stealing items from a kiosk and the Lids apparel store. Cartier Troy Alexander, 29, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery on Tuesday in connection with the Aug. 26 incident. His sentencing is set for Sept. 25.

Though the Mall of America tested metal detectors at one entrance last year, they determined detectors are “not a good fit for our facility,” the mall’s vice president of security told the Pioneer Press in March.

When the mall opened in 1992, it was not designed with metal detectors in mind, mall officials say. There are 27 public entrances and, unlike venues that host a relatively limited number of events, the mall is open 363 days a year and up to 16 hours a day. About 32 million people visit MOA annually.

