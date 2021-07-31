Minneapolis man sentenced for shooting, meth conspiracy on Spirit Lake Reservation

Jul. 30—A Minneapolis man was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and threatening the residents of a Spirit Lake home with a gun in 2019.

Mark Anthony Taylor Jr., 27, was sentenced to 188 months for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, as well as possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of North Dakota, Bureau of Indian Affairs officers responded to the scene of a rollover crash on the Spirit Lake Reservation on May 27, 2019. Two of Taylor's co-defendants remained at the scene, but Taylor fled, the release stated.

The two co-defendants were taken into custody after officers discovered multiple plastic bags full of methamphetamine and a scale. One of the co-defendants told officers that he and Taylor obtained the drugs in Minneapolis and were looking to make quick money by selling the drugs, the release states.

Days later, on June 3, BIA responded to a report of a shooting in the Spirit Lake home belonging to one of Taylor's co-defendants, who was in custody at the time. The release states that Taylor brandished the gun, threatened the residents, and shot it multiple times, including into the ceiling of the home, because someone was "disrespecting him" and owed him money.

Taylor fled again, according to the release, but law enforcement arrested him and found the gun nearby. The release states Taylor was prohibited from owning firearms due to prior convictions.

Upon his release, he will be subject to supervised release, according to the release.