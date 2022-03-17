Minneapolis mayor proposes changes to no-knock warrants





Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey proposed permanently banning the city's police officers from using no-knock or no-announcement warrants earlier this week.

Instead, Frey said, members of the Minneapolis Police Department should be required to wait at least 20 seconds outside of entrances prior to starting a search during the daylight hours and 30 seconds at night, according to MPRNews.

"This is the most forward-thinking policy in the country," Frey said in a press conference.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

The proposed new rule comes roughly six weeks after a Minneapolis police officer killed a 22-year-old Black man during an apartment search.

On Feb. 2, police shot and killed Amir Locke while raiding a downtown apartment to serve a warrant connected to a homicide investigation. Amir was not listed on the search warrant and officers were looking for his 17-year-old cousin and two others linked to the crime, according to The Washington Post.

Police body camera footage shows an officer using a key to open the apartment door followed by a group of officers entering and yelling commands, according to CNN. Locke can be seen lying on a couch in the footage and appeared to be sleeping. A police officer opened fire on Locke after allegedly spotting the barrel of a gun under his blanket. Locke's family said he legally owned the firearm.

During a press conference earlier this week, Frey said the Minneapolis Police Department will finish writing the official policy in three weeks after which officers will begin receiving training on the changes to searches.

Meanwhile, the city's moratorium on no-knock warrants, which was enacted after Locke's death, will remain in place.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

ENTIRE POLICE DEPARTMENT RESIGNS IN MISSOURI

UN CALLS FOR US, OTHERS TO END 'IMPUNITY' FOR POLICE VIOLENCE AGAINST BLACK PEOPLE

RACIAL CONTROVERSY ERUPTS AROUND ROYALS AT BUCKINGHAM PALACE

PRINCIPAL ESCORTED OUT OF HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION AFTER DELIVERING FIERY SPEECH