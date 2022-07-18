Minneapolis Mom Confronts BLM Protesters after Apartment Shooting: ‘Not a George Floyd Situation’

A Minneapolis mom was captured on video Saturday confronting Black Lives Matter activists who congregated in her neighborhood to protest the fatal police shooting of a gunman who she claimed tried to kill her and her children.

Arabella Foss-Yarbrough called police last Wednesday night after neighbor Andrew “Tekle” Sundberg allegedly fired his gun into her home as she cooked her kids dinner, leaving bullet holes in her front door, walls and above her bathroom sink, photos show.

Two Minneapolis police snipers shot him dead Thursday morning after a long standoff. A pistol with an extended magazine and several bullet casings was found in his apartment, the New York Post reported.

“This is not a George Floyd situation. George Floyd was unarmed. This is not OK,” Foss-Yarbrough launched at the protesters who gathered for a march and rally for the man on Saturday, according to the video. “He tried to kill me in front of my kids.”

Things boiled over during Saturday’s rally and march for Tekle Sundberg, when the 24 year old woman who says he was shooting into her apt. showed up voicing her frustration with those gathering in front of her building on Sundberg’s behalf. @kare11 * video contains profanity * pic.twitter.com/qdi1vbgO7k — Deevon Rahming (@DeevonRahming) July 16, 2022

Ignoring the mom’s pleas for peace on her street, the protesters claimed injustice was done and commemorated Sundberg’s death, leaving candles and flowers around his chalked name on the sidewalk, photos from the Star Tribune indicate.

One protester can be heard telling Foss-Yarbrough “this is not the time” as she recounted the terror she and her children felt as bullets slammed into their home.

The head of BLM Minnesota, Trahern Crews, joined the march to call for transparency from police.

“We’re here to respect life, demand justice, and we’re demanding the release of the body cam footage,” Crews said, according to the Star Tribune.

Foss-Yarbrough was near hysterical with emotion as she confronted the activists, exasperated that they could defend someone who she said attempted murder on her family.

“I can’t get my items because you guys are celebrated his life,” the mom screamed through tears. “This is not ok. My kids have to deal with this and probably have a mental illness now. Because they almost lost their lives. There’s bullet holes in my kitchen because he sat in the f–king hallway watching me move.”

Appealing to her mixed minority race, the mom seemed upset that the protesters were advocating for the gunman’s lost life but not those of her and her children.

“I have Black children; I am a woman of color!,” she declared. “If I would have lost my life, would you guys do this for me?” “Yes, ma’am,” Crews said.

During the mother’s tirade, Sundberg’s parents stood with the protesters. They offered words of concern for her to the Post while still holding that their son’s shooting was unjust. They claimed that Sundberg had been struggling with mental illness when he fired into the home.

“I wish I could wrap my arms around her and tell her I’m so sorry,” Cindy Sundberg said. “I’m so sorry she had to experience that I’m so sorry for her pain.”

“Tekle was an imperfect human as we are all imperfect humans and he did not deserve to be picked off like an animal from a rooftop,” she said.

