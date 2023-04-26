Minneapolis mosque fires heighten fears that incidents may have been motivated by hate

Concern is growing in Minneapolis after incidents at three mosques over 14 days in April, when Muslims observed Ramadan and celebrated Eid-al-Fitr.

Fires broke out Sunday at the Masjid Omar Islamic Center and Monday at Masjid Al Rahma, Minneapolis police said. The mosques are about three minutes away from each other.

The blazes come on the heels of another incident at a third Minneapolis mosque. On April 10, several windows and the door of Ummatul Islam Mosque were destroyed in an act of vandalism, according to the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

Minneapolis police Chief Brian O'Hara was meeting Monday with staff from Masjid Omar Islamic Center after a bathroom there was set on fire when he was notified about the fire at Masjid Al Rahma.

"We do not know for sure if Monday’s fire was arson or if both fires are related," O'Hara said in a statement. "However, due to the totality of the circumstances, we will investigate these fires as if they are connected until proven otherwise."

He added: "We will evaluate any possibility of biased or hate crimes provided under the law, and because this occurred in an occupied place of worship, potential prosecution for a federal offense."

A possible suspect in two fires set at mosques in Minneapolis (Minneapolis Police Department via Facebook)

Officers who responded to Masjid Omar Islamic Center around 7:15 p.m. Sunday following reports of arson found evidence in a bathroom of a small fire that was extinguished before emergency personnel arrived. No one was injured.

Worshippers in the mosque helped extinguish the flames, according to the council's Minnesota chapter.

“If not for the actions of the worshippers, this disturbing incident could have resulted in injuries or even deaths," CAIR-Minnesota executive director Jaylani Hussein said. "We thank fire and law enforcement officials for their response and hope that a motive for this arson attack at a house of worship may be determined. Given past incidents targeting state mosques and Islamic institutions, we urge law enforcement authorities to investigate a possible bias motive for this crime.”

Story continues

Minneapolis police released images from surveillance video showing someone who authorities believe is connected to Sunday’s fire as well as "other previous acts of vandalism." Police would not disclose what those acts were.

The police department also would not share any details on Monday's incident, reported around 7:00 p.m. at Masjid Al Rahma, but mentioned there were no injuries. The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded.

No arrests had been made in either incident as of Tuesday afternoon.

Police are asking anyone with information on the person captured on surveillance video to come forward.

"I have ordered additional patrols and additional law enforcement resources, some of which will be visible and some of which are not," O'Hara said. "We will work with our law enforcement and community partners to do everything possible to keep all people safe and free to exercise their Constitutional right to freedom of religion."

Earlier this month, Minneapolis became the first major U.S. city to allow the broadcast of the Islamic call to prayer five times a day, year-round. Muslims perform prayers at dawn, early afternoon, late afternoon, sunset and the final one at night.

The city's noise rules previously prevented calls to prayer to be broadcast at dawn and late at night.

Mosques are common in Minneapolis, where there's a large East African population that's been growing since the 1990s, the Associated Press reported. Three out of 13 members of the Minneapolis City Council identify as Muslims.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com