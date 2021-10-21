Minneapolis officer who shot unarmed woman sentenced to five years in prison

Minneapolis officer who shot unarmed woman sentenced to five years in prison
Christopher Hutton
·2 min read

A Minneapolis police officer who shot an unarmed woman after she called 911 was sentenced Thursday to almost five years in prison for manslaughter.

Judge Kathryn Quaintance, who presided over former officer Mohamed Noor's trial, granted the prosecutor's request for the maximum sentence, which will place Noor in prison for 57 months. Noor has already served 29 months in jail and was described by Quaintance as a "model prisoner." Presuming Noor continues to be on good behavior, the former officer could serve the final third of his sentence on supervised release starting next summer.

In a statement made over Zoom, the victim's fiance thanked prosecutors for their "sound application of the law."

However, he criticized the state Supreme Court for reversing the murder charges, saying, "The truth is, Justine should be alive. No amount of justification, embellishment, cover-up, dishonesty, or politics will ever change that truth."

LOS ANGELES BANS HOMELESS ENCAMPMENTS IN 54 SPOTS ACROSS CITY

Noor was convicted in 2019 of third-degree murder and manslaughter for the 2017 fatal shooting of 40-year-old Justine Ruszczyk Damond. Damond was a dual U.S.- Australian citizen who had called 911 to report a possible rape behind her house. The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled in September 2021 that the third-degree murder charges did not fit Noor's actions but upheld the manslaughter charge.

Noor testified at his 2019 trial that he and his partner were driving slowly in an alley when a loud sound led the officers to fear for their lives. Upon seeing a woman appear at his partner's driver-side window, Noor claims he fired a shot from the passenger seat to stop what he thought was a threat.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Don Ruszczyk previously spoke directly to Noor in his testimony, saying that he is still grieving the loss of Damond and that he still misses her. However, Don also described his fiancee as a "unifier" who lived with the "highest level of morality of anyone I had the privilege of knowing" and called her a woman who "generously forgave others for their injustices and poor behavior."

Don went on to tell Noor that he forgave him and that he had no doubt Justine also would have forgiven him “for [his] inability in managing [his] emotions that night.”

Noor, wearing a suit and face mask during the proceedings, later addressed the court, stating, “I’m deeply grateful for Mr. Damond’s forgiveness. I will take his advice and be a unifier. Thank you.”

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Police, Derek Chauvin, Court, Minneapolis

Original Author: Christopher Hutton

Original Location: Minneapolis officer who shot unarmed woman sentenced to five years in prison

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Putin says new pipeline could quickly pump more gas to EU

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russia could quickly boost natural gas supplies to the European Union once German regulators allow a new pipeline under the Baltic Sea to start operation. Speaking on a wide range of international and domestic policy issues during a conference of foreign policy experts, Putin argued that Russia already has increased gas supplies to Europe this year and could send more once the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is functioning.

  • Fed bans stock trading, restricts other investing activities by top officials

    The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday banned individual stock purchases by top officials at the central bank and unveiled a broad set of other restrictions on their investing activities roughly six weeks after reports of active trading by some senior policymakers triggered an ethics uproar. The new rules will limit the types of financial securities the Fed's top officials can own, including an outright ban on purchases of individual stocks or holding individual bonds. "These tough new rules raise the bar high in order to assure the public we serve that all of our senior officials maintain a single-minded focus on the public mission of the Federal Reserve," Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell said a statement.

  • Russian court sends bailiffs to enforce collection of more unpaid Facebook fines

    A Moscow court on Thursday said it had sent state bailiffs to enforce the collection of 17 million roubles ($238,845) in fines imposed on U.S. social media giant Facebook for failing to delete content that Russia deems illegal. Moscow's Tagansky District Court issued the order over four fines that Facebook has not paid, the court said in a statement, the second time this month it has sought the assistance of bailiffs in bringing Facebook to heel. The court said Facebook, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, had on Thursday asked for more time before the ruling is enforced, citing technical problems.

  • NC State student dies after being hit by car near campus, police say

    A GoFundMe has raised nearly $40,000 toward funeral expenses and a memorial scholarship at NC State.

  • Minnesota ex-officer's prison term cut in shooting death of Australian woman

    The resentencing followed a Sept. 15 Minnesota Supreme Court ruling to vacate Noor's third-degree murder conviction and order that he be resentenced on a lesser charge of second-degree manslaughter in the death of Justine Ruszczyk, 40, who called police on the night of July 15, 2017, after hearing a woman scream near her home. Lawyers for Noor, a 35-year-old Somali immigrant, had sought the minimum 41 months available under sentencing guidelines, saying he had been a "model prisoner." Had Minnesota District Judge Kathryn Quaintance accepted the request, Noor, who has already served about 2-1/2 years of his original 12-1/2-year sentence, could have been released by early October 2022.

  • Illinois sheriffs won't fill police gaps stemming from Chicago's vaccine mandate

    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot received a rude awakening after multiple sheriffs in nearby jurisdictions refused her request to fill the gap in police manpower after she threatened to fire 3,000 local officers for not complying with the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

  • Hubby Called ‘Spellcasters’ to Curse His Wife Before He Murdered Her, Says DA

    Facebook/Help Find MayThe husband of a missing California mom of three was arrested Tuesday for her murder, 10 months after she disappeared.“The evidence is clear and overwhelming. Larry Millete is responsible for May’s murder and disappearance,” Chula Vista Police Chief Roxana Kennedy said in a Tuesday press conference. Maya “May” Millete, 39, was last seen alive on Jan. 7, 2021, shortly before she and her husband were about to take their daughters—aged 4, 9, and 11—on a trip to the mountains.

  • Former cop gets nearly 5 years in woman's killing

    A former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman after she called 911 to report a possible rape behind her home has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison. (Oct. 21)

  • Russia scrambles fighter jets to escort U.S. strategic bombers over Black Sea

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia scrambled two Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets to escort a pair of U.S. B-1B strategic bombers over the Black Sea, Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday, an incident that coincided with a visit to the region by the U.S. secretary of defense. The supersonic U.S. Cold war-era planes were originally designed to carry nuclear bombs and missiles but now carry conventional payloads. "Russian fighter crews identified the aerial targets as two U.S. Air Force supersonic strategic B-1B bombers, accompanied by two KC-135 refuelling planes, and escorted them over the waters of the Black Sea," the defence ministry said in a statement accompanied by video footage of the U.S. aircraft in flight.

  • Human remains found in Florida park amid search for Gabby Petito's fiance -FBI

    (Reuters) -Partial human remains were found on Wednesday in a Florida wilderness area where authorities were searching for Brian Laundrie, the fiance of Gabby Petito, a young woman who vanished on a road trip with Laundrie, the FBI said on Wednesday. The Sarasota County Medical Examiner's Office was called on Wednesday morning to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park where the search for Laundrie was under way, a spokesperson for the office said earlier.

  • Laundrie family lawyer says 'probability is strong' that the apparent human remains found are Brian's

    Steven Bertolino said items belonging to Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiance, were found near the apparent human remains.

  • Lovelorn Arts Prof Imprisoned for Butchering Colleague With Fire Poker

    Screenshot/WWLP via YouTubeA professor at a New England liberal arts college for women, who used a fire poker, rock, and pruning shears to torture a colleague for hours, was sentenced on Wednesday to at least a decade in prison.Rie Hachiyanagi, 50, an art professor at Mount Holyoke College in western Massachusetts’ Pioneer Valley, pleaded guilty in Franklin County Superior Court on Friday to nine charges in connection with the attack on fellow professor Lauret Savoy at Savoy’s home, according to

  • Brian Laundrie's parents are 'not convinced' yet that the human remains authorities found belong to their son

    But Chris and Roberta Laundrie believe there's a "strong" chance the remains found in a Florida park are their missing son's, the family lawyer said.

  • A South Florida puppy-snatching turned into a wild shootout. Watch the video

    Two puppies were stolen during an armed robbery that turned into a shootout when the homeowner brought out her gun and chased after the suspects.

  • A son is charged with the murder of his mother at a South Miami-Dade bus stop

    When Loretta Bruno got dropped off at the bus stop near her Florida City home in Tuesday morning darkness, the friend driving Bruno saw one of her children come out of the bushes behind the bus stop.

  • At least 4 other bodies were found during the almost 2-month search for Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie

    Authorities looking for the couple in Alabama, Wyoming, North Carolina, and Colorado have inadvertently discovered other remains.

  • ‘She Didn’t Run Away, Someone Took Her,’ Cops Tell Mom of Missing 4-Year-Old

    W.A. Police handoutSix days after 4-year-old Cleo Smith disappeared on a family camping trip, police now say she was likely snatched from the tent where she was sleeping next to her infant sister. They are offering a $750,000 reward for any leads to what might have happened.Smith had gone to sleep near her 7-month-old sister Isla around 8 p.m. Friday night, tucked inside a sleeping bag in a section of the brand new family-sized tent the family was trying out for the first time. She was wearing o

  • OnlyFans performer accused of stabbing boyfriend posts video from inside NYPD station after arrest

    Genie Exum has nearly 183,000 likes on her OnlyFans page and more than 38,000 followers on Instagram.

  • Suspected human remains found at site of Brian Laundrie manhunt

    Authorities are investigating whether the remains belong to Brian Laundrie.

  • Washington newscast accidentally broadcasts pornographic clip during weather report

    A news station in Washington state has exposed itself to possible fines after broadcasting a short clip of pornography during its evening news broadcast.