Minneapolis and other US cities are beefing up their security and shutting down schools ahead of the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial

US cities are increasing policing ahead of the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial, CNN reported.

In Minneapolis, wire is around police buildings, classes will go online, and the National Guard is out.

Chauvin was charged in the death of George Floyd, and jury deliberations are due to start next week.

Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was charged with the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, in May 2020. Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for several minutes as Floyd said he could not breathe.

Floyd's death sparked months of protests against racism and police brutality across the US and worldwide.

Razor wire has been put around a police building in downtown Minneapolis, CNN reported, and Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder told CNN that similar measures are being taken at other police precincts.

CNN also reported that National Guard troops are in some parts of downtown Minneapolis.

Public schools will also learn to remote learning from Wednesday in anticipation of the verdict, Superintendent Ed Graff said, according to CNN.

Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

Jury deliberations are due to start next week.

Daunte Wright was killed at a traffic stop by a Minneapolis police officer on April 11, 2021. Ben Crump

Minneapolis is already facing ongoing protests after police killed20-year-old Daunte Wright a few miles away from the courthouse where Chauvin's trial is taking place.

And several other high-profile shootings by police officers have left other cities on edge.

Oher police departments told CNN that they will have additional officers out, or have additional officers available, as the trial ends: Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and San Francisco.

Multiple police departments, including New York, also told CNN that they want people to protest peacefully.

Atlanta and Washington D.C. police departments also said they are ready and will respond to incidents quickly.

