Minneapolis P.D. Trained Officers to Use the Neck Restraint That Killed George Floyd: Docs

The Minneapolis Police Department, in a training manual issued to all new officers, detailed how to execute the same neck restraint that killed George Floyd, lawyers for one of the officers involved in the May 25 incident argued in a Wednesday motion.

The training manual, which provided pictures of the “non-deadly” maneuver in which officers put an arm or leg on the back of a suspect’s throat if they are resisting arrest, was filed Wednesday in a motion to dismiss the charges against Thomas Lane—one of four officers charged in Floyd’s death.

The manual included a PowerPoint slide with a photo of the restraint in practice under the title, “Ok they are now in handcuffs now what.” It said: “Sudden cardiac arrest typically occurs immediately following a violent struggle.” It advised officers to put suspects in the recovery position to avoid positional asphyxia and call emergency services once the person was in handcuffs.

The documents provide new details into the systematic departmental missteps that led to Floyd’s botched arrest, which sparked mass protests in 50 states against racial injustice and police brutality.

Lane and his former colleagues, Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, and with aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence for Floyd’s death. Derek Chauvin, the officer who held his knee on George Floyd’s neck while the handcuffed Black man repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe, is facing several charges including second-degree murder.

All four men were fired from the Minneapolis Police Department one day after the explosive footage of the arrest was released.

Earl Gray, Lane’s attorney, argued Wednesday his client’s case should be dismissed for lack of probable cause. He said the rookie officer asked twice if they should turn Floyd on his side during the arrest. Chauvin, who was Lane and Kueng’s field training officer, repeatedly said no.

Can a New Algorithm Prevent Police Brutality? Minneapolis Wants to Find Out

The motion also contained a transcript of Lane’s interview with state investigators and transcripts of body camera footage from Lane and Kueng. His attorney said both showed Lane’s apprehension toward the neck restraint and proved that Lane was “going off Officer Chauvin’s experience and what he was saying” as a law enforcement veteran.

“Officer Lane did not know there was a felony being committed or attempted when Chauvin was kneeling on Floyd,” the motion states. “If in fact a felony was committed or attempted. The training material supports that neck restraint was something taught to officers.”

“Lane is a trained police officer who, although new to the job, knew that officers are allowed to use reasonable force when needed,” the document adds. “Based on Floyd’s actions up to this point, the officers had no idea what he would do next—hurt himself, hurt the officers, flee, or anything else, but he was not cooperating.”

Prosecutors allege that Lane and Kueng initially responded to a call at 8:08 p.m. on May 25 that Floyd had used a counterfeit bill at a CupFoods.

When the two rookies, who had been full-time officers for less than a week, found Floyd outside in his car, along with two passengers, they asked him to get out. The criminal complaint says Lane then pointed a gun at Floyd and ordered him to show his hands. When Floyd put his hands on the steering wheel, Lane put his gun away and pulled the 46-year-old out of the car.

“I’m sorry, I’m so sorry. God dang man. Man, I got shot. I got shot the same way, Mr. Officer, before,” Floyd told Lane when he drew his gun, according to a transcript from Lane’s body camera footage.

‘He Should Be Here’: All Four Officers Now Face Charges Over George Floyd’s Killing

The motion states that after having a two-minute conversation with the officers outside his car, Floyd stiffened up, fell to the ground and said he was claustrophobic as they tried to put him inside a squad car.

“Oh man, God don’t leave me man, please man, please man,” Floyd pleaded to the officers, the transcript states. Lane offered to sit in the squad car with Floyd, roll the windows down, and turn on the air conditioning but Floyd continued to resist, the motion says.