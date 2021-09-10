Minneapolis pair plead guilty in string of violent Twin Cities carjackings

Sep. 10—A man and a woman from Minneapolis have pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from a series of Twin Cities carjackings between August and December 2020.

Jeremiah Lee Ironrope, 24, and Krisanne Marie Benjamin, 25, admitted their roles in a violent Richfield carjacking on Aug. 28 as well as two additional carjackings that occurred on July 26 in Maple Grove and Aug. 7 in St. Paul. Ironrope also admitted his involvement in December carjackings in St. Louis Park and St. Paul.

During the crimes, the defendants either physically assaulted the drivers before stealing their vehicles or threatened them at gunpoint.

Ironrope pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking and one count of using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Benjamin pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting carjacking.

"Twin Cities motorists are safer with these two off the streets," Acting U.S. Attorney W. Anders Folk. "Over the past year we have witnessed a spike in carjackings throughout the metro area. Federal law enforcement will not tolerate this type of crime on our streets and will continue to investigate and prosecute violent perpetrators such as this."

Sentencing is pending.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI, the Minneapolis Police Department, the St. Paul Police Department, the Maple Grove Police Department, the Richfield Police Department, the Edina Police Department, the Roseville Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol.