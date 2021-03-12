Minneapolis to pay $27 million to settle family lawsuit over George Floyd's death

Protesters march through downtown Minneapolis during the "I Can't Breathe" Silent March for Justice the day before Derek Chauvin's trial
Jonathan Allen
·2 min read
By Jonathan Allen

(Reuters) - The city of Minneapolis will pay $27 million to settle a lawsuit by the family of George Floyd over his death in police custody, a case that stirred national protests over racial injustice and police brutality.

Mayor Jacob Frey will join other elected officials and members of Floyd's family on Friday afternoon for a news conference to discuss the settlement, the city announced.

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died in May as Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd's dying pleas for help were captured on widely seen bystander's video, which helped spark one of the largest protest movements ever seen in the United States.

Floyd's sister Bridgett Floyd said in a statement that she and her family were "pleased that this part of our tragic journey to justice for my brother George is resolved."

"While our hearts are broken, we are comforted in knowing that even in death, George Floyd showed the world how to live," her statement said.

The trial of Chauvin, who was fired by the police force, began earlier this week in Hennepin County's district court on charges of murder and manslaughter. Chauvin has pleaded not guilty and said he properly followed his police training.

Judge Peter Cahill has set aside about three weeks for jury selection in the high-profile case. Five men and two women had been seated as jurors as of Friday afternoon.

Last year, Floyd's relatives sued the city, Chauvin and three other police officers involved in federal court, saying police used excessive force against Floyd in violation of his constitutional rights.

The settlement includes a $500,000 contribution from Floyd's family to the community at the Minneapolis intersection where Floyd died, which has been barricaded against police access by residents and is filled with flowers and other tributes to Floyd.

Chauvin was helping arrest Floyd on the evening of May 25 on suspicion of his using a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes at the Cup Foods grocery store at the intersection.

The other three officers are due to go on trial later this year on charges of aiding and abetting Chauvin in Floyd's death, which was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner. The Minneapolis Police Department fired all four officers the day after the deadly arrest.

(Reporting by Jonathan Allen in New York; Additonal reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

