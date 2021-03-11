Minneapolis police announce arrest in shooting death at George Floyd Square, but remain mum on details

Minneapolis police on Thursday announced two arrests in connection with the shooting death of 30-year-old Imaz Wright at George Floyd Square last week — but refused to release any other information about the case.

MPD Chief Medaria Arradondo revealed that two people had been taken into custody at a morning news conference. But, when pressed for details he couldn't provide any.

A police spokesman later said that he couldn't confirm the gender of the two people arrested or give any other identifying information, because the case remained "extremely active." He added that any further details would come from the Hennepin County Attorney's office.

When asked why the arrest was announced without detail, the spokesman said it was to demonstrate that the department was taking the case seriously since "people feel like we are not doing anything about 38th and Chicago"

"And so announcing that there were two arrests is extremely important even if we are unable to give additional information at this point," said the spokesman, John Elder.

Hennepin County Jail records show that the two suspects hadn't been booked as of midday Thursday.

Friends and colleagues said that Wright worked for Change Inc., a Twin Cities organization where he was part of a team of 10 social service staffers who mentor Black youth in St. Paul and was training to be a mental health practitioner. After a sometimes turbulent childhood and early adulthood — MPD records show that he was wounded in a shooting in April 2017 — friends said that Wright seemed to be turning a corner and was working with at-risk youths jobs to help steer them from gangs and drugs.

One of his former supervisors at Agape movement, a community protection program for the George Floyd Square area, told the Star Tribune that Wright was passionate about changing his life.

A preliminary police investigation determined that Wright and the suspect had been arguing when the suspect shot him several times. The suspect was said to have fled the scene in a light-colored Suburban that had been struck by gunfire.

At the news conference Thursday, Arradondo and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey condemned recent violence in the area of 38th and Chicago and said they are having daily conversations about how to re-open the intersection.

As they do so, the two leaders said, they are trying to balance the desire to honor Floyd's legacy with the demands from other residents who feel their safety is in jeopardy.

"How do we stop and prevent what's been occurring? We have to stay vigilant," Arradondo said. "I will say this here, from a public safety, we have to open up that intersection. And I know that may be difficult for some pep who have been holding space in there since last year, but we have to open up that intersection. And we can do both. We can facilitate the tribute and recognition and honor Mr. Floyd and yet get that intersection back open. We're having ongoing conversations. There will be more today.

Staff writer Liz Navratil contributed to this report.

Libor Jany • 612-673-4064 Twitter: @StribJany