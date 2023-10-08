Minneapolis police arrest four suspected carjackers

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - On Friday evening, Minneapolis police arrested four suspects after responding to reports of an attempted carjacking.

When officers arrived at the scene on the 4300 block of Chicago Ave. S., they identified possible suspects fleeing on foot. Police say a perimeter was created and after a some foot chases, they apprehended all four suspects and recovered a gun. All suspects were confirmed by police to be involved in the attempted carjacking.

An 18-year-old man, 19-year-old woman and two juveniles were placed under arrest, according to authorities.

Police state there is evidence that links the four suspects to other carjackings and robberies in the Fifth Precinct.

Forensic scientists with the Minneapolis Police Forensic Unit processed the scene and collected evidence.

"This is just another example of the outstanding work our officers are doing in the community," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara. "Not only did they apprehend four individuals that were suspected in multiple violent crimes, they took another dangerous weapon off the streets. I commend them for their swift and courageous actions that make our city a safer place to live."