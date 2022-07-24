Minneapolis police ask for help locating missing 10-year-old girl

Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help locating a 10-year-old girl who went missing from her foster home.

Majestii Newsom was last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday. She was wearing a white T-shirt and blue shorts. A police description says she’s 4 feet tall, about 80 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Her foster home is on the 1500 block of Queen Avenue North, and she is familiar with the 1600 block of Thomas Avenue North, according to police.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately. Information can be submitted by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting crimestoppersmn.org.

