Minneapolis police ballot question divides Black activists, leaders

Faiza Mahamud, Star Tribune
·6 min read

The political fight over whether to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new agency has opened up a rift in the Black community, with many longtime neighborhood activists saying their work has been hijacked by a "defund" movement driven by progressive organizations not rooted in the community.

A recent forum on public safety hosted by the Racial Justice Network, a grassroots civil rights organization, laid bare that rift, as well as the distaste among some participants from airing those disputes publicly.

Proponents of the charter amendment contend that this is their one shot at addressing policing issues in the city and getting rid of a racist police system. Opponents argue dismantling the police department with no clear plan is too much of a risk for the Black community that is already dealing with high levels of violent crime.

"[We] have never led one protest where we talked about defunding or abolishing the police," said Mel Reeves, a longtime civil rights activist and an editor for the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder newspaper. "We have always demanded that police be prosecuted and we demanded that they be held accountable."

D.A. Bullock of the group Reclaim the Block, a group that has pushed to cut police funding, objected to claims that their movement is not Black-led.

"Black people are not a monolith," said Bullock, who's Black. "I reject those people who try to split us apart based on differences of political opinion. We all care about our families and our safety, and we all want to try to find the best way to get there. We might disagree about the best way to get there."

Last June, amid a nationwide outcry for racial justice after George Floyd's murder by a white Minneapolis Police Officer, nine City Council Members vowed to "end" the Police Department at a rally in Powderhorn Park. The event was hosted by Black Visions Collective, a Black-led racial justice nonprofit, and Reclaim the Block, an affiliated coalition that has pushed to cut police funding.

Many Black residents and longtime Minneapolis activists who oppose the amendment say those groups and the City Council rushed the process and failed to include communities of color who are the most affected by police violence. They also say that the rise in crime is partly a reaction to calls to defund and abolish the police.

"The Civil Rights Movement lasted for about 13 years, and it was a marathon and not a sprint, and many of us have been patient, we've been consistent in fighting for these changes," said Nekima Levy Armstrong, civil rights attorney and founder of the Racial Justice Network who hosted the forum.

Levy Armstrong recently announced her opposition to Question 2 in a live Facebook video after hosting numerous public safety forums. She said she wanted to remain neutral for the sake of those ongoing debates in the community, but said she's concerned about the uncertainty surrounding the charter amendment, its lack of research and the lack of community engagement.

A recent Star Tribune/KARE 11/MPR News/FRONTLINE poll found that 75% of likely Minneapolis Black voters oppose reducing the police force, compared with 51% of white voters. Meanwhile, half of white voters said they supported replacing the Police Department compared with 42% of Black voters.

During the three hourlong virtual forum, supporters of the charter amendment said meaningful police reform will only be achieved with a charter change, urging the community to solve some of the violent crimes in their neighborhoods instead of relying on police who have historically over policed and underprotected communities of color.

"We have to be honest with ourselves and say we know for a fact that this current system is not supplying us with proper protection, " said Bullock, a North Side resident, filmmaker and community organizer. "They have not kept us safe at high levels of staffing, at low levels of staffing, any levels in between."

Reeves said he believes some kind of urgent reform is needed and likes the idea of moving some duties away from armed officers to unarmed civilians but is nervous and skeptical about the proposed charter amendment.

"The ballot proposal as it stands does not quite address how exactly we're going to hold the police accountable when they misbehave and they surely are going to misbehave more often than not," said Reeves, who is undecided but is "more of a yes than a no."

Sondra Samuels, president and CEO of the Northside Achievement Zone, who was one of eight activists who sued the city over its low level police staffing, said the amendment doesn't address accountability and transparency issues and could cause more harm than good in Black communities who are grappling with a spike in gun violence. Samuels was also part of a trio that sued the city, arguing an earlier version of the public safety ballot question was misleading.

"I'm not defending police officers, I'm not defending the nastiness that happens," said Samuels who is against the charter change. "Right now for me is not the time to experiment because what I fear is that this is going to pass, and we're going to see so many Black people killed and shot because this answering yes does nothing for that."

But others say both choices are bad.

"I feel like I'm between a rock and a hard place because I think that both choices are horrible," said Titilayo Bediako of the Racial Justice Network, who came to the forum undecided but has recently decided to vote against the amendment. "I look at the history of the Minneapolis Police Department in relationship to Black people and it is appalling in terms of their murdering of Black boys and men, particularly. At the same time, you have a proposal by the City Council that is not well conceived."

Although the public safety question has driven a wedge between a community that has been both a target of police violence and other violent crimes, Black activists and leaders said they must find ways to reconcile and work together for racial equity on all fronts, including education, housing and public safety.

"If it ends up passing, we got work to do. If it does not pass we got work to do," said Teto Wilson, a north Minneapolis resident and a small-business owner who has appeared in campaign ads arguing against the police amendment. "The work should not stop, the work is not going to stop regardless of if it doesn't pass or pass."

Faiza Mahamud • 612-673-4203

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Minneapolis chief urges voters to reject replacing PD

    Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo urged voters to reject a ballot question that would replace the city's police department, saying it would do nothing to address the issues laid bare with the death last year of George Floyd. The ballot question would also drop a required minimum number of police officers and give City Council members more oversight of police.

  • Exclusive: Jewish man attacked by BB gun in NYC speaks out

    Video shows the suspects firing a BB gun out of a car, hitting the 23-year-old man in the head.

  • 'Where are we headed?' Portland's record-setting year for murder fuels search for answers

    Crime is up all over the country. But it’s particularly staggering in Portland, Oregon, which has broken a 34-year-old record for homicides.

  • Black immigrant communities debate the complex legacy of Colin Powell with compliments and criticism

    Colin Powell was the highest ranking Black and Caribbean-American politician in DC for many years. Their communities debate his complex legacy today.

  • 10 Things in Politics: Inside the Kamala Harris campaign diaspora

    And Elon Musk slams Democrats' possible billionaire tax.

  • “Inside The NBA” reacts to Bulls’ hot start, LaVine as a great player

    The Bulls are the talk of the league as they remained undefeated through four games.

  • Texas is the latest state to pass law restricting transgender students' participation in school sports

    Texas House Bill 25 takes effect Jan. 18 and bans transgender students from playing on school sports teams that align with their gender identities.

  • Schools debate: Gifted and talented, or racist and elitist?

    Communities across the United States are reconsidering their approach to gifted and talented programs in schools as vocal parents blame such elite programs for worsening racial segregation and inequities in the country’s education system. A plan announced by New York City’s mayor to phase out elementary school gifted and talented programs in the country’s largest school district — if it proceeds — would be among the most significant developments yet in a push that extends from Boston to Seattle and that has stoked passions and pain over race, inequality and access to a decent education. From the start, gifted and talented school programs drew worries they would produce an educational caste system in U.S. public schools.

  • Poor neighborhoods bear the brunt of extreme heat, 'legacies of racist decision-making'

    Paved surfaces, tree cover, and home construction quality can make the difference between heat waves being an inconvenience or a threat to your life.

  • White House maintains reconciliation package will be 'biggest investment in addressing the climate crisis in history'

    The White House shook off a Wednesday suggestion that President Joe Biden's climate agenda had been "watered down" throughout the budget reconciliation negotiations and maintained the package will be the "biggest investment in addressing the climate crisis in history by the United States."

  • 5 Climate Activists Are Now Using Wheelchairs a Week Into Hunger Strike Outside White House

    A group of climate activists has gone without food for more than a week to compel the U.S. government to take bold action on environmental issues

  • Brett Favre repays $600,000 in Mississippi welfare case, auditor says

    Retired NFL player Brett Favre has repaid $600,000 in state welfare money he accepted for speeches where he didn't appear, but the state attorney general could sue Favre if he doesn’t pay interest owed on the amount, the Mississippi auditor said Wednesday.

  • Activists of color staged a hunger strike at the White House. Why they demand Biden focus on climate justice

    The activists are part of the Sunrise Movement's indefinite hunger strike, holding President Biden accountable to climate policies he promised.

  • Specter of problematic crown prince looms over Biden’s Saudi Arabia policy

    The president has snubbed Mohammed bin Salman, but the ruler recently labelled a ‘psychopath’ is a problem that won’t go away An image of the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, is displayed on the opening night of the Riyadh Season festivities in the Saudi capital lat week. Photograph: Fayez Nureldine/AFP/Getty Images When Joe Biden was recently asked whether gas prices would come down soon, the US president offered a cryptic explanation of how his strained relations with Saudi Arabia were

  • Stock analysts wary of Trump's social network

    A week after former President Donald Trump announced plans to launch a social media platform, and shares of the SPAC - or special purpose acquisition company - associated with TRUTH Social surged on the news, some stock analysts are scrutinizing Trump's lofty new venture. MICHAEL PACHTER: "It's a horrible idea." Michael Pachter is the managing director of equity research at Wedbush Securities. PACHTER: "It's one thing to build a news channel like Fox or OAN (One America News Network), that's a cable channel and can thrive on the million users, viewers, or half a million viewers or smaller, because the carriage fees on cable are pretty low. But a social media network is going to depend upon advertising dollars, and making a social media channel that is dedicated to a small subset of users is going to limit its potential." Trump lost his social media megaphone this year, when Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms either permanently or temporarily banned him from their services, after he was accused of inciting violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Now, Trump is seeking another direct line to his supporters as he mulls another presidential run in 2024. TRUMP ON SEPTEMBER 28, 2015: "It will be simple, it will be easy..." Like Pachter, analyst Max Wolff, the CEO Systematic Ventures, also sees challenges, telling Reuters that entering into competition with other social media platforms is not easy. WOLFF: "Look, building a new social media is very, very difficult medium, because the real value here is the people on board. So you need to catch up to Facebook, you know, you have the small task of onboarding a few billion people, which might sound easy, but it could be tricky... So, odds are that this $2.2-and-counting-billion undertaking will end pretty badly, especially if it's built around one person who, you know, however dynamic, is older and maybe past that person's peak influence and social footprint." But some believe there are people out there who have never been more starved for content from the former president. And shares of the SPAC linked to the new social media venture have been snapped up by amateur traders and Trump supporters, including U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who bought as much as $50,000 worth, according to a regulatory filing.Trump can also point to his - at one time - enormous social media following and NBC's hit show "The Apprentice" as past successes that could bode well for a new media company. But Pachter says it's Trump's past failures and bankruptcies that loom larger.PACHTER: "No business I can think of that he's ever been in, no non-real estate business, ever made money. He failed in casinos, airlines, steaks, wine, ties, everything else."In a press release, the CEO of Digital World Acquisition, the Florida-based shell company linked to Trump's new media enterprise, said the partnership would create public shareholder value and called it "one of the most promising business combination partners to fulfill that purpose." TRUTH Social is set for a beta launch next month and full rollout in the first quarter of 2022.

  • When COVID came, 6 Black women doctors in NC took on vaccine inequality 1 shot at a time

    Known as the Sister Circle, the six WakeMed physicians brought COVID information — and the vaccine — to Southeast Raleigh. They are The News & Observer’s Tar Heels of the Month.

  • The F-35 is one step closer to carrying nuclear bombs. What’s next?

    Some disagree that nuclear-armed fighter jets are still a reliable deterrent in a post-Cold War world.

  • Border agents seen in controversial photos on horseback not yet questioned: Source

    The U.S. Border Patrol agents at the center of a controversy stemming from their use of horses to block Haitian migrants from entering the U.S. have not yet been questioned more than a month after the incident took place, according to a law enforcement official. Images of mounted patrol agents using their horses to push back migrants, mostly Haitian, stirred national controversy as an unprecedented number attempted to cross the Rio Grande into the small border town of Del Rio, Texas, in September. The Department of Homeland Security launched an internal investigation into the matter shortly after the images came out.

  • Top 10 potential one-and-dones to watch this college men's basketball season

    There are a ton of talented players entering their first year of college basketball and a handful are already projected as one-and-dones and high draft picks for the 2022 NBA draft.

  • Gabrielle Union Brings Back 2000s R&B in Leather Crop Top, Jogger Jeans & Big Toe Sandals

    The actress modeled her New York & Co. collab.