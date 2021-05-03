Minneapolis police chase vehicle with shooting suspect over several cities

Minneapolis police pursued a shooting suspect across several cities before the suspect and four others were arrested in Plymouth on Monday afternoon.

Several guns were recovered, including an assault rifle, according to a Minneapolis Police Department news release.

Police tried to stop the vehicle and apprehend the wanted person in north Minneapolis shortly before 2 p.m. The driver of the vehicle fled and officers pursued.

It was disabled by a Crystal police officer at Hwy. 55 and Peony Lane in Plymouth.

Hwy. 55 was temporarily shut down. It appeared to be open after the incident.

No one was injured, according to the release, which said the suspect was "wanted for a shooting, or shootings, in Minneapolis."

