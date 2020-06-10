Minneapolis police chief breaks off talks with union

Amid mounting pressure to take action, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo on Wednesday said his police department will withdraw from contract talks with the police union as it seeks to end relationships that have (quote) "eroded trust" in the community following George Floyd's death.

"Beginning today as Chief, I am immediately withdrawing from contract negotiations with the Minneapolis Police Federation. I plan to bring in subject matter experience and advisors to conduct a thorough review of how the contract can be restructured to provide greater community transparency and more flexibility for true reform."

Arradondo also said he quote "did not see humanity" for George Floyd in the video when he died and added that he would implement a new early-warning system to identify police officer misconduct, allowing supervisors to intervene more quickly to get problematic officers off the street.

"But I am confident that by being both vulnerable and shaping a new paradigm of peacekeeping... we will have a police department that our community views as legitimate, trusting and working at their best interest at heart."

The decision to cut off negotiations with the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis comes a few days after a majority of the city council pledged to dismantle the police force altogether and replace it with a community-based public safety model.





The May 25 death of Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes, sparked two weeks of nationwide protests and several around the world calling for social justice.





Derek Chauvin, the former officer who knelt on Floyd's neck, has been charged with second-degree murder. Three other officers at the scene, including two rookies, were also charged with aiding and abetting in Floyd's death.