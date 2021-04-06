Minneapolis police chief testifies against his former officer in the death of George Floyd

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kurtis Lee
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
In this image from video, witness Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testifies as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Monday, April 5, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testifies in the Derek Chauvin trial on April 5, 2021, in Minneapolis, in an image taken from video. (Associated Press)

It was a rare moment: the head of a police department on a witness stand condemning a subordinate.

Testifying Monday in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said that the officer had used excessive force and broken department policy when he pinned George Floyd under his knee for 9 minutes and 29 seconds.

"Once Mr. Floyd had stopped resisting, and certainly once he was in distress and trying to verbalize that, that should have stopped,” he told jurors.

He testified that continuing to apply pressure to Floyd's neck even after his body had gone limp — as Chauvin did May 25 before a crowd of onlookers — "in no way shape or form is anything that is by policy part of our training and is certainly not part of our ethics or values.”

Arradondo fired Chauvin a day after Floyd's death, which had been captured on video, setting off a worldwide protest movement against a long history of police brutality targeting Black men.

The measured, clinical tone of the chief stood in contrast to the emotional, sometimes wrenching testimony that prosecutors used in the first week of the trial to establish a connection with jurors and plant the seeds of their case against Chauvin, who is also charged with manslaughter.

A woman holds a George Floyd picture while seated on a concrete barrier
A woman holds a George Floyd picture while seated on a concrete barrier near the Hennepin County Government Center on Monday in Minneapolis. (Jim Mone / Associated Press)

Those witnesses, ordinary citizens who ranged in age from 9 to 61, appeared traumatized by Floyd's death and described his treatment as obviously wrong.

One was Darnella Frazier, who was 17 when she captured the cellphone video that went viral and drew the world's attention to the case.

Ten months later on the witness stand, she seemed devastated by what she had witnessed.

She testified that she lies awake at night thinking about that evening — about what she saw and whether she could have done more to intervene.

“I stayed up apologizing and apologized to George Floyd for not doing more,” she said through tears.

But, she said, the blame ultimately rests with Chauvin: “It’s not what I should have done. It’s what he should have done.”

Christopher Martin, the Cup Foods convenience store clerk who thought something was off with the $20 bill Floyd handed him to pay for cigarettes, told jurors he could not escape the feeling that he had set a tragic chain of events in motion.

Another clerk called the police, and soon Martin was looking on in "disbelief and guilt" as Floyd lay handcuffed on the pavement outside the store with Chauvin's knee on his neck.

“If I would have just not taken the bill, this could have been avoided,” Martin testified.

He stopped working at the store and said he avoids the area.

Another witness, Charles McMillian, was driving near the intersection and saw police confronting Floyd. He testified that he pulled his van to the side of the road and got out to get a closer look at the situation.

Video captured McMillian urging Floyd to get into the police car.

“I can’t move,” Floyd said. Moments later, he cried out, “Momma! Momma.”

On the witness stand, McMillian shook his head, sobbed and exclaimed, “Oh, my God.”

“I feel helpless,” he said. “I don’t have a mama either. I understand him.”

Genevieve Hansen, an off-duty firefighter who was out for a walk in the area that evening, testified that for months she has been haunted by feelings that she had waited too long to call 911 and not pressed harder to help Floyd herself.

“I should have called 911 immediately but I didn't," she told jurors.

Chauvin appeared “very comfortable with the majority of his weight balanced on top of Mr. Floyd,” she said.

“I identified myself right away because I noticed that he needed medical attention," she said. "It didn't take long to notice that he had an altered level of consciousness.”

But she never had the chance to provide aid.

“There is a man being killed, and I would have been able to provide medical attention to the best of my abilities, and this human was not provided that right,” she said.

The testimony from the bystanders laid the groundwork for police officers to take the stand — defying the long tradition of the so-called blue wall of silence.

In addition to Arradondo, the city's first Black chief, jurors heard Friday from several Minneapolis police officers who criticized Chauvin’s tactics as reckless and excessive.

Lt. Richard Zimmerman, a veteran homicide detective, described Chauvin’s use of force as “totally unnecessary.”

“First of all, pulling him down to the ground facedown and putting your knee on the neck for that amount of time is just uncalled for,” he said. “I saw no reason why the officers felt they were in danger, if that’s what they felt. And that’s what they would have to feel to use that type of force.”

On Monday, jurors also heard from an emergency room doctor who declared Floyd dead.

Dr. Bradford Wankhede Langenfeld testified that Floyd arrived without a heartbeat “sufficient to sustain life” and that he spent 30 minutes trying to save him.

He said he believed Floyd died from lack of oxygen — consistent with the prosecution argument that Chauvin had asphyxiated him. But under questioning by defense attorney Eric Nelson, the doctor acknowledged that there were numerous possible causes for asphyxia, including drug use.

Chauvin's defense, which will present its case after the prosecution rests, is expected to argue that Floyd died of a drug overdose. Toxicology testing found fentanyl and methamphetamine in his body.

The trial is expected to last a month.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Man starts bagel business in Philly with focus on giving back

    A New York City native missed bagels so much he started a business right here in Philadelphia. He says he even helps deliver the goods to those in need.

  • Adults Are Getting Vaccinated, But The Rules For Kids Are Still The Same––Here’s Why

    Experts are saying unvaccinated kids still need to adhere to the same safety guidelines as before. That means masking up, social distancing, and sanitizing.

  • Op-Ed: Derek Chauvin is in the courtroom, but the character of Black people is on trial in Minneapolis

    We have to remember, as Derek Chauvin's trial unfolds, that courtrooms are another place where too many cases of murder of Black people go to die.

  • Ilhan Omar: 'Horrendous' to watch Derek Chauvin's defense 'put George Floyd on trial'

    The Minneapolis community is "on edge" about the result of the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck for several minutes during an arrest before Floyd died last May, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said Sunday on CNN. Omar explained to State of the Union host Jake Tapper that "we have seen justice not delivered in our community for many years." She added that it's been particularly "horrendous to watch the defense put George Floyd on trial" and noted "the one part that has stayed with me is the fact that everyone ... who took the witness stand, said they felt helpless. That is a feeling that we know really well here in Minneapolis when it comes to police abuse." ⁦.@IlhanMN⁩ on ⁦@CNNSotu⁩: “It’s been really horrendous to watch the defense put George Floyd on trial, instead of the former police officer who’s charged with his murder.” pic.twitter.com/9uOW58uiBp — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) April 4, 2021 Despite her concerns, Omar did say "there is a lot of confidence in [Minnesota] Attorney General Keith Ellison and the prosecutors in this case." Read more at The Guardian and Axios. More stories from theweek.comThe pandemic crime surge is a policing problemU.S. on pace to be 1st major country to vaccinate 75 percent of populationMitch McConnell now wants companies to 'stay out of politics'

  • Examining Chicago police use of force policy amid Chauvin trial

    In light of what happened to Geroge Floyd, the ABC7 I-Team looked into Chicago police use of force and questions about policies and procedures.

  • What to watch for this month in politics

    First Read is your briefing from "Meet the Press" and the NBC Political Unit on the day's most important political stories and why they matter.

  • China holds aircraft carrier drills in waters near Taiwan

    China is holding naval drills involving an aircraft carrier battlegroup near Taiwan it said were aimed at safeguarding Chinese sovereignty, an apparent allusion to Beijing's claim to the self-governed island. The navy said the exercises involving the Liaoning, one of its two aircraft carriers, were routine and assigned under an annual schedule. China has been steadily upping its threat to take control of the island militarily with exercises and routine incursions into the island’s air defense identification zone by Chinese warplanes.

  • Harris touts infrastructure plan — and Newsom — on first official California visit as VP

    Vice President Kamala Harris, with Gov. Gavin Newsom, visited a water plant in Oakland on Monday to promote the administration's infrastructure plan.

  • Chief: I did not see Floyd actively resisting

    Minneapolis police chief Medaria Arradondo took the stand on Day 6 of Chauvin's trial in the death of George Floyd last May. Arradondo said that he saw the bystander video and he did not see Floyd resisting arrest. (Apr. 5)

  • Police, communities across U.S. fight back against anti-Asian hate crimes

    More than a dozen San Jose, California, police officers walked through the white arches of the Grand Century Mall in "Little Saigon" to reassure a Vietnamese-American community fearful over the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States. "We know that there is a lot of angst, fear with our Asian community," said San Jose's police chief, Anthony Mata, during his visit to Little Saigon.

  • Police chief: Chauvin's neck restraint on George Floyd 'absolutely' violated department policies

    Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said at Derek Chauvin's trial on Monday that Chauvin's use of deadly restraint on George Floyd “absolutely” violated the department’s policies and should have stopped when Floyd was no longer resisting.

  • A "remarkable move": Minneapolis police chief expected to testify against Derek Chauvin

    Minneapolis police chief Medaria Arradondo is expected to take the stand as soon as today, as testimony in the Derek Chauvin trial continues for a second week.Why it matters: The city's top cop will tell jurors that Chauvin's "conduct was not consistent" with MPD training and policies, per special prosecutor Jerry Blackwell's opening statement. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"He will not mince any words. He’s very clear. He will be very decisive, that this was excessive force."Flashback: Arradondo, who fired all four officers involved in George Floyd's killing last summer, previously characterized Chauvin's actions as "murder.""Mr. George Floyd’s tragic death was not due to a lack of training — the training was there. This was murder — it wasn’t a lack of training."Between the lines: It's rare for a chief to testify against an officer, The Guardian notes. One expert called the decision "a pretty remarkable move." Of note: Arradondo also testified in the 2019 trial of former officer Mohamed Noor. He was assistant chief when Noor fatally shot 911 caller Justine Ruszczyk in South Minneapolis. The timing: Judge Peter Cahill told the court pool reporter that Arradondo will probably testify today, but that could change.An MPD spokesman told us that the chief is on standby given the "fluctuating cadence of the trial." This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • A student loan scam operation was reportedly exposed after the scammer was arrested on cyberstalking charges

    When arresting a man on cyberstalking charges, the FBI discovered a years-long student loan scam operating out of his home.

  • Fetus found at door of hospital emergency room, South Carolina coroner says

    Officials have launched an investigation.

  • Former Gaetz aide says FBI questioned him as part of inquiry

    Nathan Nelson, a former aide to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), told reporters on Monday that he was questioned by the FBI last week as part of an investigation into the lawmaker, with agents wanting to know why Nelson resigned last fall. Gaetz's office arranged for Nelson to speak, and publicized the fact that he would be making remarks from outside his home in Santa Rosa, Florida, The New York Times reports. Last week, the Times reported that the Department of Justice began investigating Gaetz, 38, during the Trump administration, and is said to be looking into whether he had sex with a 17-year-old girl and paid women he recruited to have sex. Nelson, a retired Air Force captain, began advising Gaetz on military issues in 2017, and stepped down in 2020. He told reporters FBI agents showed up to interview him without warning last Wednesday because they believed he may have resigned after learning that Gaetz was involved in "illegal activities." Nelson denied this, and although he said he doesn't have "specific knowledge" of the investigation, he feels the allegations are "baseless" and "an attempt to discredit a very vocal conservative." In a Washington Examiner op-ed published Monday, Gaetz echoed Nelson, writing that he is being targeted by "partisan crooks." People with knowledge of the investigation told the Times Gaetz's case is part of a larger investigation into Joel Greenberg, a Gaetz associate and former tax collector of Seminole County, Florida. Greenberg has been charged with child sex trafficking, stalking, and identity theft. More stories from theweek.comThe pandemic crime surge is a policing problemU.S. on pace to be 1st major country to vaccinate 75 percent of populationMitch McConnell now wants companies to 'stay out of politics'

  • Sweeping lawsuit filed against Rochester police alleges decades of 'violent, racialized policing'

    The lawsuit comes a little more than a year after the in-custody death of Black man Daniel Prude, which sparked protests in Rochester, New York.

  • 'He hit me hard': 75-year-old victim speaks out after random attack

    Judith Thomas, a 75-year-old woman punched in the face in yet another random unprovoked attack in New York City, is speaking out as the search continues for her attacker.

  • College Football News lists a potential trap game for Texas football

    College Football News believes the Longhorns’ season opener against Louisiana is the potential trap game of the year. The Rajin’ Cajuns concluded the 2020 season with a 10-1 record. Texas’ season opener is one that cannot be overlooked

  • Black History Month Is Over. It Shouldn't Be

    Black History Month is officially in February. So why am I writing this in April? Too often, young people of color are asked to assimilate or lose their cultural identity in order to succeed in school (and later, as adults, in the workplace). Their history is said to fit in a single month of the […]

  • Pfizer halts shipment of 700,000 COVID vaccines to Israel after the country reportedly failed to make payment

    The Jerusalem Post reported Pfizer halted a shipment of 700,000 COVID vaccine doses after Israel failed to pay for its most recent shipment of 2.5 million doses.