Minneapolis police chief's historic testimony reveals latest crack in 'Blue Wall of Silence'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Libor Jany, Star Tribune
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Minneapolis police chief Medaria Arradondo's unequivocal and historic testimony condemning ex-officer Derek Chauvin's actions on the day George Floyd was killed revealed the latest crack in the longstanding "blue wall" code of silence by police.

Arradondo spent most of the day on the witness stand Monday, recounting in detail how he learned of Floyd's death, and how Chauvin's conduct was not in line with department policies at nearly every step.

"Once Mr. Floyd had stopped resisting, and certainly once he was in distress and trying to verbalize that, that should have stopped," Arradondo said of the force being used on the handcuffed Floyd in his calm, clear testimony. "There's an initial reasonableness of trying to just get him under control in the first few seconds, but once there was no long any resistance and clearly when Mr. Floyd was no longer responsive and even motionless, to continue to apply that level of force to a person pronged out, handcuffed behind their back, that in no way shape or form s anything that is by policy, part of our training and is certainly not part of our ethics or values."

His remarks immediately ricocheted around the social media and were rebroadcast on TV news outlets, as an extraordinary moment in a case that has gripped the country. But they also took on a symbolic significance for a department, whose culture has long discouraged officers from criticizing a colleague's conduct, at least not publicly.

Chauvin faces murder and manslaughter charges, while The two officers who held Floyd's back and legs, Kueng and Lane, and a third officer who stood guard, Tou Thao, have each been charged with aiding and abetting murder.

Some watching the trial saw Arradondo's testimony, and that of Homicide Lt. Richard Zimmerman and David Pleoger, a retired MPD sergeant as striking a blow to the "lue wall of silence" that usually protects police wrongdoing.

Civil rights attorney Al Goins said that he thinks that MPD officials have been united in their condemnation of Chauvin, because of the public and visceral manner in which Floyd died.

"What could be the possible interest in the police trying to defend that? Their best defense as a department is to try to say this is wrong, this is not who we are, and that's not who we want to be in the future," he said.

Some critics on social media argued that Arradondo's testimony was self-serving, and that by painting his former officer as an outlier, or "bad apple," he could deflect attention from the aggressive training that his department was giving out. Others pointed out Arradondo disciplined an officer who spoke as an anonymous source for a GQ magazine article criticizing the department's "toxic culture" was later reprimanded for speaking to the press without permission.

Last week, Zimmerman, the longest tenured officer in the department, Chauvin's actions kneeling on Floyd's neck as "totally unnecessary." The longtime homicide chief was among the group of officers who issued a public letter condemning Floyd's killing and pledging to "work with you and for you to regain your trust."

"Like us, Derek Chauvin took an oath to hold the sanctity of life most precious," the letter read. "Derek Chauvin failed as a human and stripped George Floyd of his dignity and life. This is not who we are."

In many ways, the Chauvin case stood in stark contrast to the last major police brutality case in Minneapolis, of now-former officer Mohamed Noor.

In that trial, prosecutors openly complained of officers changing their accounts of what happened on the night Noor shot Justine Ruszczyk Damond while responding to her 911 call. Dozens of officers also refused to come in for voluntary statements, prompting prosecutors to take the unusual step of issuing subpoenas to compel their cooperation.

Attorneys on both sides of the Chauvin case said in court earlier this year that they faced no such resistance from officers.

The Hennepin County Attorney's office, which prosecuted Noor, but is no longer involved in the Chauvin case, repeatedly accused the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) of falling short in their investigation of the shooting, including failing to test key evidence and interview certain witnesses.

Relations between the county attorney's office and the union that represents the city's rank-and-file officers soured after the 2018 trial of Efrem Hamilton, a downtown officer who was charged and later acquitted of firing at a car full of teenagers whom he mistook for suspects in a shooting. No one was injured in the incident. But, allegations of dishonesty surfaced during that trial, when an assistant county attorney openly questioned whether a veteran homicide detective gave differing accounts of what happened, prompting a defense objection that the prosecutor was being "argumentative" with her own witness.

In 2019, St. Paul officer Brian Ficcadenti described the existence of an unwritten "code of silence" among officers while testifying in the trial of St. Paul officer Brett Palkowitsch, who is charged with violating the civil rights of Frank Baker, kicking him as he was being bitten by a police dog. Ficcadenti told prosecutors that he was reluctant to criticize Palkowitsch because it might invite retaliation from fellow officers for informing on another officer.

At the time of Chauvin's trial, the presiding judge agreed to bar prosecutors from mentioning the existence of "a blue wall of silence," regarding officers' interactions with their union during the investigation — attorneys for the four since-fired officers on trial for Floyd's death have made a similar request.

Since Floyd's death, several states have passed laws requiring officers to intervene, and not just report, when they encounter another officer using excessive, including Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Nevada, and New Jersey. In California, lawmakers last year considered legislation that would criminalize "blue code of silence," punishing officers for failing to intervene when witnessing colleagues using potentially excessive force.

Libor Jany • 612-673-4064 Twitter: @StribJany

Recommended Stories

  • Wennberg scores 3 as Panthers beat Blue Jackets 5-2

    Alex Wennberg had his first career hat trick as the Florida Panthers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 on Saturday night. MacKenzie Weegar and Frank Vatrano each had a goal and an assist, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 44 shots to help the Panthers win their season-high fifth straight.

  • Rihanna Went Incognito at a Protest Against AAPI Hate in New York City

    Her fellow marchers had no clue who she was.

  • Daily Crunch: The Supreme Court sides with Google in Oracle suit

    The Supreme Court announces several tech-related rulings, LG will shut down its smartphone business and we take a deep dive into the story of StockX. The U.S. Supreme Court announced a couple of tech-related rulings today. In one, it overturned Oracle's victory in its copyright battle with Google, which would have otherwise required Google to pay Oracle $8 billion for incorporating pieces of Oracle's Java software language into the Android mobile operating system.

  • A 50-inch 4K smart TV is an 'absolute steal' for under $400 at Amazon

    This Insignia 4K TV is first in its class at this price point.

  • Raw: Governor accelerates COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

    Maryland is accelerating COVID-19 vaccine eligibility this week. ﻿﻿Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday announced any and all Marylanders 16 and older can get a vaccine at any of the state mass vaccination sites starting Tuesday.

  • 25 Items I Want From Nordstrom Simply Because They're That Cute

    You'll understand soon enough.

  • Teen Arrested After Police See Viral Video of Attack on Asian Couple in Washington

    A 15-year-old male in connection with an attack against an elderly Asian couple from last year in Tacoma, WA has recently been arrested. “They had never seen them before, never dealt with them before,” Haddow told CNN.

  • Biden will push through infrastructure plan if no Republican support - energy secretary says

    U.S. President Joe Biden would be willing to push through his $2 trillion infrastructure plan without the support of Republican lawmakers if he cannot reach a bipartisan deal, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Sunday. Granholm said Biden would prefer that his plan have Republican backing but, if that does not work, he would likely support using a procedural strategy called reconciliation to allow Democrats to pass it in the Senate. Most Americans currently support the Democratic president's plan, said Granholm, one of several senior Biden administration officials who promoted the proposal on television news shows on Sunday.

  • ‘You are strong.’ Vice President Kamala Harris has a message for American women

    Vice President Kamala Harris expresses deep empathy for women digging their way out of the pandemic abyss often carrying family members with them.

  • The Lawyer Behind the Throne at Fox

    LOS ANGELES — In early 2019, as the Murdoch family completed the $71 billion sale of 21st Century Fox to Disney, executives at the movie studio learned that someone was reading all their emails. And not just anyone: Viet Dinh, the Fox Corp.’s chief legal officer and close friend of Fox’s CEO, Lachlan Murdoch, had brought on a team of lawyers to investigate “the potential improper use of Fox data” by top 21st Century Fox executives he suspected of leaking to Disney while the terms were still being hammered out, a Fox spokeswoman said. The studio’s president, Peter Rice, and the company's general counsel, Gerson Zweifach, protested that they were merely conducting normal transition planning — and that Dinh was being so paranoid he might blow up the transaction. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The episode didn’t scuttle the deal. But the previously unreported conflict between the studio executives and Dinh, a sociable and relentless Republican lawyer who was the chief architect in 2001 of the anti-terrorism legislation known as the Patriot Act, offers a rare glimpse into the opaque power structure of Rupert Murdoch’s world. The nonagenarian mogul exercises immense power, through News Corp and the Fox Corp., in driving a global wave of right-wing populism. But basic elements of how his media companies run remain shrouded in mystery. In the case of the Fox Corp., the questions of who is in charge and what the future holds are particularly hazy. The company, minus its studio, is now a mid-size TV company adrift in a landscape of giants like Disney and AT&T that control everything from cellular phone networks to streaming platforms, film and television. Fox’s profits are dominated by Fox News. Lachlan Murdoch’s more liberal brother, James, who no longer holds an operational role in the family businesses, has made clear he would like to see a change. And since the studio sold, a person who knows Lachlan Murdoch said, Los Angeles has become a less hospitable place to him and his family. If you’re a studio boss with actors and directors on payroll, Hollywood can overlook your embarrassing right-wing cable interests. But after the Disney sale, and after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, Murdoch risked becoming a social pariah. James Murdoch didn’t help when he complained to The Financial Times about “outlets that propagate lies to their audience.” Last month, Lachlan Murdoch moved his family to Sydney, Australia, an unlikely base for a company whose main assets are American. The move has intensified the perception — heightened when he stood by as Fox News hosts misinformed their audience about COVID-19 last year — that Murdoch does not have a tight grip on the reins. The company takes pains to rebut that perception: The Fox spokeswoman told me that Murdoch is so committed that he has adopted a nocturnal lifestyle, working midnight to 10 a.m. Sydney time. (She also said it would be “false and malicious” to suggest that Dinh is exercising operational control over Fox’s business units.) It’s such a disorienting situation that one senior Fox employee went so far as to call me last week to ask if I knew anything about succession plans. I promised I would tell him if I figured it out. But Dinh, 53, was ready to step in, and indeed has been seen internally as the company’s power center since before Murdoch headed across the globe. Dinh’s ascent caps an unlikely turn in his career that began when he met Lachlan Murdoch at an Aspen Institute event in 2003. The Murdoch heir later asked him to both fill a seat on the company’s board and to be godfather to his son. (“He couldn’t find any other Catholics,” Dinh joked to The New York Observer in 2006.) Two former Fox employees and one current and one former Fox News employee familiar with his role painted him as the omnipresent and decisive right hand of a CEO who is not particularly hands-on. (They spoke only on the condition they not be named because Fox keeps a tight grip on its public relations.) While Dinh is not running day-to-day programming, he manages the political operation of a company that is the central pillar of Republican politics, and he’s a key voice on corporate strategy who has played a role in Fox’s drive to acquire and partner its way into the global online gambling industry. In a recent interview with legal writer David Lat — headlined “Is Viet Dinh the Most Powerful Lawyer in America?” — Dinh called suggestions in this column and in The Financial Times that he’s more than a humble in-house counsel “flat-out false.” “To ascribe any role to me other than my day job, which is overseeing legal, regulatory and government affairs, is not only false, it would mean I have far more time than I actually do,” he told Lat in his Original Jurisdiction newsletter. “Lachlan hired me for what is very much a full-time job, which I can barely manage to do with 24 hours in the day.” But his outsize compensation — $24 million in 2019, and $12 million last year after forgoing his salary for much of the pandemic — belies that, as do episodes like the high-stakes confrontation in the Disney deal and his unusually close personal connection to the Murdoch family. Dinh, who declined through the company spokeswoman to be interviewed, is a surprising figure to play a central role overseeing the most powerful megaphone of the Trump movement. He’s part of the tight, elite group of conservative lawyers who largely disliked Donald Trump’s bombast and disdain for the law — he is said to regularly deride the former president in private — though they appreciated his judicial appointments and some other policies. And Dinh isn’t just a member of that group, but a true star of it. A refugee from Vietnam who arrived at the age of 10, he once told VietLife magazine that he worked jobs including “cleaning toilets, busing tables, pumping gas, picking berries, fixing cars” to help his family make ends meet. He attended Harvard and Harvard Law School. As a student, he wrote a powerful New York Times op-ed about Vietnamese refugees — including his sister and nephew — stranded in Hong Kong. The piece helped win them refugee status, and eventually allowed them to immigrate to the United States. Dinh arrived with the conservative politics of many refugees from communism, and followed a pipeline from a Supreme Court clerkship with Justice Sandra Day O’Connor to a role in the congressional investigations of Bill Clinton in the 1990s. He was assistant attorney general for legal policy on 9/11, and he was “the fifth likeliest person” to wind up quarterbacking what would become the Patriot Act, said his old friend and colleague Paul Clement, who currently represents Fox in defamation lawsuits brought by two election technology companies. Dinh “led the effort to pull it all together, package it, present it to the Hill and get it passed,” said a former Bush White House homeland security adviser, Ken Wainstein. The package of legislation transformed the American security state, vastly expanding domestic surveillance and law enforcement powers. It allowed the FBI to conduct secret and intrusive investigations of people and groups swept in by an expanded definition of terrorism. Dinh was often mentioned at the time as a brilliant young lawyer who could easily wind up the first Asian American on the Supreme Court. He was also notably image-conscious, and “worked the media like crazy,” recalled Jill Abramson, a former Times Washington bureau chief and later executive editor. He’s also a master Washington networker whose relationships cross party lines. His best college friend is a Democratic former U.S. attorney, Preet Bharara. Through the pandemic, Dinh left chipper comments on other lawyers’ job announcements on LinkedIn. Dinh left government for private practice during President George W. Bush’s first term, and founded and sold a high-end Washington law firm, Bancroft. He developed a reputation as a well-connected workaholic, and a guy who would be up for a drink at lunch. He is not the sort of boss who worried about his employees burning out. His view was that “the less that he has to think about where his chauffeur is, the more work he can get done,” said a former assistant, Lindsey Shea, who also described him as a devoted mentor. Dinh’s close ties to the Murdochs drew criticism when he played a central role in a nominally independent investigation into the phone hacking by Murdoch journalists in Britain in 2011. Dinh stepped down from the Fox board to take the legal job in 2018. He tightened the company’s relations to the Republican establishment, with former House Speaker Paul Ryan joining the company’s board in 2019. And he built his own secretive political operation at the Fox Corp., hiring a top Republican opposition researcher, Raj Shah, to monitor online criticism of the company and develop strategies for countering it. Now, Dinh finds himself in the strange position of many of Rupert Murdoch’s top lieutenants: He is paid like a CEO, and fills much of the larger strategic role that comes with that job. He also has the sort of leverage you need in a family business, a personal relationship with Lachlan Murdoch that allowed him to take on Rice, who is himself the son of a close Rupert Murdoch ally. But Dinh is still working for a business dominated by the need to follow Trump and Fox’s audience wherever they lead, lest they be overtaken by networks further to the right, like Newsmax. And the family ultimately retains control. And Dinh’s own agenda can be hard to divine. In the interview with Lat, he largely repeated Fox News talking points about the quality and fairness of the network’s coverage. He did also express pride at Fox’s fleeting willingness to cross the president last fall, even though the network subsequently fired the political analysts who most angered Trump. “There is no better historical record of Fox News’ excellent journalism than to see how the former president tweeted against Fox,” Dinh said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Texas Rangers can’t defeat Toronto but ‘beat’ COVID in worst Opening Day ever | Opinion

    Amid criticism from political leaders, COVID “protocols,” the Texas Rangers’ home opener was atypical.

  • Suspicious death under investigation in Derry

    A fire in Derry has led to a suspicious death investigation.

  • Why Kermit the Frog hung out in Bluffton with a Hilton Head tennis legend

    “It turned out great, and it’s a nice little park,” Stan Smith told The Island Packet. “And Kermit didn’t have to worry about (the cold).”

  • Man found dead in Midlands woods after armed standoff with deputies, sheriff says

    No deputies fired their weapons, according to the sheriff.

  • Asian American Man Punched in Hate Crime Asks for Attacker to Get Restorative Justice, Not Jail

    A Portland man has agreed to participate in a restorative justice resolution instead of facing jail time for attacking an Asian American man in December 2020. Daniel Hutchens, 38, pleaded guilty to a bias crime for assaulting an Asian American man at a Portland MAX stop last year, according to Oregon Live. Hutchens fled the scene after the attack.

  • Bill Murray says it was 'physically painful' to shoot the new 'Ghostbusters' movie

    The legendary actor, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters," says the latest movie in the franchise has "the feel of the first one."

  • 'Stay out of politics,' Republican leader McConnell tells U.S. CEOs, warns of 'consequences'

    U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell lashed out at corporate America on Monday, warning CEOs to stay out of the debate over a new voting law in Georgia that has been criticized as restricting votes among minorities and the poor. McConnell warned companies there could be risks for turning on the party, but he did not elaborate. "Corporations will invite serious consequences if they become a vehicle for far-left mobs to hijack our country from outside the constitutional order," McConnell told a news conference in his home state of Kentucky.

  • Piers Morgan suggested to Tucker Carlson that Meghan Markle may be 'completely delusional' while saying he really doesn't know or care

    Morgan spoke on camera for the first time since leaving his job, settling scores for over an hour on Fox's new streaming show "Tucker Carlson Today."

  • Man on Nebraska death row for killing girlfriend's kids dies

    A man who had been on Nebraska's death row since 2003 died Saturday, reducing the total number of condemned inmates in the state to 11, prison officials said Monday. Arthur Gales, 55, was sentenced to death for the November 2000 slayings of his then-girlfriend's two children. Authorities said he killed 13-year-old Latara Chandler and 7-year-old Tramar Chandler because they were potential witnesses to him severely beating their mother.

  • Chris Hemsworth says he's not considered a 'serious actor' because he's never gained or lost an 'unhealthy' amount of weight for a role

    The Marvel star opened up about his fitness journey and bulking up for the role of Thor in a new interview with The Telegraph.