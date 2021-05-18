Minneapolis police, community members: another young victim struck by gunfire

Libor Jany, Star Tribune
·1 min read

Another young child was shot on Minneapolis' North Side late Monday night, police said, continuing a recent string of violence involving young victims.

Police spokesman John Elder said that a "preteen" victim was brought to HCMC suffering from a gunshot wound and was being "evaluated." Community members said the girl is as young as 7 years old. Her condition wasn't immediately available.

She arrived at the hospital around 11:21 p.m., apparently after being struck when gunfire broke out in the area of N. 36th and Penn avenues.

Just Saturday, another young girl was shot in the head while bouncing on a trampoline with friends in the backyard of a Jordan neighborhood home. Nine-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital, where dozens of relatives, neighbors and community outreach workers gathered for the second night in a row on Monday to pray for her recovery. She was in critical condition as of Sunday evening.

The other children present were not injured.

According to Minneapolis police crime statistics, the latest youth victim was at least the 21st child to have been struck by gunfire so far in 2021 — about twice as many as this time last year.

Another gunshot victim showed up at North Memorial around the same time that the girl was being admitted, although it's unclear whether this person was injured in the same shooting.

Libor Jany • 612-673-4064

