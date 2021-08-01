Minneapolis police exchange gunfire with unknown suspect during foot chase

Minneapolis police say they exchanged gunfire with an unknown suspect who fired at them during an unrelated foot chase Saturday evening.

Around 11:30 p.m., police were investigating reported suspicious activity in the 1700 block of Vincent Avenue North in the Willard-Hay neighborhood where police say a male suspect fled from officers on foot. That's when "unknown individuals shot at the officers," according to a news release from Minneapolis police spokesperson John Elder.

"One officer discharged his sidearm at the suspect(s). No one was struck by the officer's shot," the statement said. The suspects fled the scene.

One officer was treated for "an unspecified injury." Their condition is unclear and messages to Elder were not immediately returned.

Officers located the original fleeing suspect, who is in custody. No further information on the suspect was immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation by the department's violent crime investigation division.

