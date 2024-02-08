Minneapolis police ID man killed in suspected hit-and-run this week involving municipal plow truck

Minneapolis police identified the man who died in a suspected hit-and-run crash this week involving a municipal plow truck.

Richard S. Graves, 32, of Minneapolis, was struck about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday while walking in front of the slow-moving Hennepin County plow truck near E. Hennepin Avenue and 7th Street, police said.

Officers found the man near a Holiday gas station entrance, where police said it was apparent he was run over. Emergency medical personnel declared Graves dead at the scene.

Even though police said the plow operator was identified that same day and was cooperating with the investigation, the case remains classified as a hit-and-run, Police Sgt. Garrett Parten said Thursday afternoon.

Parten declined to say whether the driver knew someone had been hit by the plow before being suspected of driving away.

Carolyn Marinan, a spokeswoman for the county, said the driver has been placed on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues.

"This is indeed a tragic situation," Marinan said. "Our condolences go out to the victim and his family."