Minneapolis police investigating homicide near a gas station in Phillips neighborhood

A man was fatally shot near a gas station in Minneapolis' Phillips neighborhood Wednesday, the second recent homicide at that location.

A police sergeant heard a "volley of gunfire" and drove toward the sounds shortly after 6 p.m., according to John Elder, police spokesperson. Police also received a SpotShotter notification and a 911 call reporting the shooting at 1700 East Lake Street.

Officers found a man in critical condition and began rendering aid. Paramedics arrived and declared him dead.

Police believe someone got out of a vehicle that pulled up, approached the victim and started shooting at him.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. Police do not believe the shooting was random and have "good leads" on the suspect and their vehicle, according to Elder.

The man's death marks the 42nd homicide in Minneapolis so far this year.

Ryan Decker was killed near the gas station on March 24 following a confrontation with a stranger.

