Minneapolis police investigating suspicious death Monday, after at least 9 shot across Minneapolis on July 4th

At least nine people were struck by gunfire, one of whom died, in separate shootings across Minneapolis on Sunday and into Monday morning, according to city police.

Then, early Monday homicide detectives were called an address in Northeast to investigate what for now has been deemed a suspicious death.

Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said that police, firefighters and paramedics initially responded to a reported overdose at an apartment in the 800 block of SE. 13th Avenue. But when they arrived, they found the body of a woman thought to be in her late 20s, with no one else around and evidence that "did not match the information that the 911 caller had reported," Elder said, without providing further details. The cause and manner of her death will be determined in the coming days by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office.

The city's most recent shooting occurred sometime overnight near N. 47th and Dupont avenues, in the North Side's Lind-Bohanon neighborhood. Police said a victim from that shooting showed up at North Memorial Health Hospital about 1:57 a.m. Monday with a noncritical gunshot wound "to an extremity," but said he didn't know who shot him.

About half an hour earlier, a gunshot victim was found in the area of Cedar and S. 29th avenues; a preliminary police investigation suggested that he was shot in the vicinity of a nearby gas station that has recently been a hot spot of gun violence, but the MPD spokesman said that some "confusion exists on location and circumstances of the shooting."

Shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to Boom Island Park regarding a possible drive-by shooting, police said. When they arrived, they found two men with noncritical injuries, who said they had been wounded while watching fireworks in the park, but hadn't seen who shot them.

Earlier in the day Sunday, officers responded to the intersection of S. Blaisdell Avenue and W. Lake Street on the city's South Side after a man was shot there. Officers administered first aid on the victim, who is expected to survive, until paramedics arrived and transported him to the hospital, according to the news release. The incident occurred 6:48 p.m.

It followed a fatal shooting that was the city's 46th homicide of the year, according to Star Tribune records. In that shooting, officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 2600 block of N. Logan Avenue about 3:50 p.m. Sunday and found a man who had been shot multiple times. The man, whose name and age weren't released, was taken to North Memorial, where he died a short time later, police said.

Preliminary investigation indicated that an altercation occurred between people familiar with one another, resulting in gunfire, police said. Several people were taken to downtown police headquarters for questioning in the incident, but were later released, according to police.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation of six gunshots in the 4600 block of N. Colfax Avenue; a 911 caller said that at least one of the rounds pierced a window of a nearby house and struck someone inside, according to police. Officers didn't immediately find the victim; a short time later, they learned that a vehicle that was transporting the victim to a nearby hospital had pulled over a few blocks away, near N. 42nd and Lyndale avenues to wait for an ambulance. The man, who had been shot in the torso, was taken to North Memorial, where his condition stabilized.

Around the same time, two gunshot victims showed up at an area hospital, apparently after been struck by gunfire in the area of N. Queen and Oak Park avenues, according to reports.

No arrests were announced in that or any of the other shootings on Sunday or Monday.

Authorities on Monday also identified the victims in two recent homicides, which occurred within hours of each other last week.

Medical examiners said that 42-year-old Allen Ronald Hall died of multiple gunshot wounds last Thursday. The shooting followed an altercation between "numerous people" that broke out in the parking lot of a residence at 1303 Yale Place, in the Loring Park area of downtown Minneapolis, police said.

That homicide came about 6 ½-hours after an earlier fatal shooting. In that incident, officers were summoned shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday to the Elk's Lodge, at N. Knox and Plymouth avenues, where there was a "relatively large" gathering outside and gunfire following a dispute, a police spokesman said. According to authorities, Andrew Thomas McGinley, 37, was struck several times and died at the scene. In the days after the shooting, commenters on social media remembered McGinley as a gregarious man who had made his name as a youth basketball coach.

