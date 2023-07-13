Minneapolis police officer to receive jail time for crash that killed innocent man

A former Minneapolis police officer will serve jail time for a crash that resulted in the death of an innocent driver during a pursuit of a stolen vehicle, officials said Wednesday.

Brian Cummings pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and was sentenced to roughly nine months in county jail, NBC News reported.

The incident occurred on July 6, 2021, when Cummings was chasing a stolen vehicle and sped through a red light. His police cruiser then collided with a separate Jeep, resulting in the death of 40-year-old Leneal Frazier.

“Today’s sentencing sends an important message that every person in our county will be held accountable for their actions when they break the law,” Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement.

Cummings was initially charged with second-degree manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide in October 2021.

During the pursuit, Cummings had his lights and siren activated, and the chase spanned approximately 20 blocks starting around 12:30 a.m., according to police documents.

The officer’s speed reached around 90 mph before running the red light, but at the time of the collision, his speed was recorded at 78 mph, and Frazier’s Jeep reportedly had the right of way.

Richard Frazier, Leneal’s brother, expressed his desire to see Cummings receive jail time during Wednesday’s sentencing, NBC Minneapolis affiliate KARE reported.

“We’re asking please send him to jail. It’s not a lot of time but it’s something,” he said.

Cummings pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in April and apologized to the Frazier family during the court proceedings.

“I’d like to take this time to acknowledge the great pain and suffering that the Frazier family’s experiencing, and I’d like to also offer my most heartfelt apology,” he said, according to video from KARE.