Minneapolis: police and protesters clash for second night over death of Daunte Wright

Oliver Laughland in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota
·3 min read

Police have clashed with protesters for a second night in the suburbs of Minneapolis after the officer-involved death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright on Sunday.

Multiple law enforcement agencies swarmed the suburb of Brooklyn Center on Monday, deploying teargas, flash bangs and other non-lethal force to disperse hundreds of people who gathered outside the police headquarters.

The Minnesota governor, Tim Walz, issued a 7pm curfew in the wake of Sunday night’s unrest but the large crowd of protesters defied verbal orders by police to go home. Police fired volleys of teargas, smoke and pepper-balls, initially from behind a newly erected fortified fence, before advancing in formation and pushing the remaining protesters back.

Some protesters responded by launching fireworks towards police as drum beats pounded and people chanted Wright’s name.

The confrontations occurred hours after Brooklyn Center police released body camera footage of the shooting, which took place on Sunday evening, showing the unarmed Black man’s death. The police chief, Tim Gannon, described the shooting as “an accidental discharge” after the video appeared to show the officer, later identified as 26-year force veteran Kim Potter, threatening to use her Taser before opening fire.

Wright had been pulled over for an alleged traffic violation and was shot dead after a brief scuffle with officers.

On Monday afternoon both President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris called for accountability over the shooting.

Related: ‘They didn’t have to kill him’: anger and outrage as locals mourn Daunte Wright

“Prayers are not enough,” Harris said on Twitter. “Daunte Wright should still be with us. While an investigation is underway, our nation needs justice and healing, and Daunte’s family needs to know why their child is dead – they deserve answers.”

Biden called for calm after the footage was released: “We do know that the anger, pain and trauma amidst the Black community is real.” But he added that “does not justify violence and looting”.

Brooklyn Center’s mayor, Mike Elliott, called for the department to fire Potter, labelling the shooting “deeply tragic”.

“We cannot afford to make mistakes that lead to the loss of life of other people,” he said.

On Monday afternoon Elliott, the suburb’s first Black mayor, announced that the city council had voted to give his office “command authority” over the police department to “streamline things and establish chain of command and leadership”.

Demonstrators face off with police officers outside of the Brooklyn Center police station
Demonstrators outside the Brooklyn Center police station. Photograph: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Late on Monday evening the mayor appeared alongside Minnesota attorney general, Keith Ellison, in front of protesters after police dispersed many of those who broke curfew.

“I’m going to do everything I can in my power to make sure justice is done,” Elliott, dressed in a suit and wearing a protective helmet, told onlookers.

Related: Derek Chauvin trial: George Floyd was ‘a person everybody loved’, brother says

Ellison, whose office is prosecuting four officers involved in the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who was killed in May last year in Minneapolis, told the crowd: “This thing is not going to be swept under the rug, we’re going to deal with it in a real way.”

Brooklyn Center is about 10 miles north of Minneapolis’s city center and is a suburb made up of about 30,000 people, 29% of whom are Black.

The Minneapolis area had already been tense before the Wright shooting, as the former police officer Derek Chauvin was brought to trial over death of Floyd. On Monday the trial entered its third week and saw tearful testimony from his brother Philonise Floyd, who told the court Floyd was “a person that everybody loved around the community”.

Chauvin’s defence is expected to start calling witnesses this week, with the trial due to conclude early next week. The three other officers involved in restraining Floyd are due to go on trial in August.

Recommended Stories

  • Texas oil pipelines face dry months as production languishes

    Nearly half of all oil pipelines from the Permian basin, the biggest U.S. oilfield, are expected to be empty by the end of the year, analysts and executives said. Pipeline companies went on a construction spree throughout 2018 and 2019 to handle blistering growth in U.S. crude production to a record 13 million barrels per day (bpd). Major pipeline companies are exploring ways to ship other products in those lines and considering selling stakes in operations to raise cash.

  • Did Prince Andrew Really Just Use Prince Philip’s Death to Sneak Back on TV?

    Duncan McGlynn/Getty ImagesThe shamelessness of Britain’s Prince Andrew really does take some beating.He has suggested that a photograph of him with his arm around a teenage sex trafficking victim was faked because he has “chubby fingers.” He said that same woman’s description of him pouring with sweat at a nightclub must be a lie because he cannot sweat (he can). He ascribed his week-long 2010 visit to Jeffrey Epstein to his extreme sense of honor. Don’t even mention his love of pizza.Prince Andrew Says Prince Philip’s Death Has Left ‘Huge Void’ in Queen’s LifeIncredibly, Andrew now appears to be using his father’s death to crawl out from under the rock of royal exile to which his brother Charles, who has long struggled with him, banished him after the disastrous November 2019 Newsnight interview in which those, and many other questionable claims, including the cynical lie that he would co-operate with law enforcement inquiries into Epstein’s crimes, were made.Coming out of church on Sunday morning, just 48 hours after the death of his father, whose greatest disdain was reserved for royals embarrassing the family, Andrew made a beeline for the camera and started giving what appeared to be an off-the-cuff interview to a news camera about how the entire royal family was “all feeling a great sense of loss.”Andrew has clearly missed his media appearances. On and on he went. How grateful he was for the tributes paid to his father. How “calm” his father was as a man. He was also careful to suggest his father’s death had helped connect him to the proletariat, saying it “brought it home to me not just our loss but actually the loss that everybody else has felt, for so many people who have died and lost loved ones during the pandemic.”It was shockingly unshocking to see Andrew, not a drop of perspiration on him despite having gained a few extra pounds, bad British teeth and all, standing there in his black suit, acting like nothing had happened, freelancing away for the cameras.Maybe we had all just imagined the past year and a half, especially the bit where Prince Charles, now more than ever the acting head of the royal family, had stripped him of all his royal patronages, kicked him out of his office in Buckingham Palace, and removed his obscene $300,000 a year grant from the British taxpayer.It was, at first, all rather inoffensive waffle that was emanating from Andrew’s mouth. It might not have even made the evening news. But if there is one thing that is guaranteed to galvanize the British public, it is insight into that most mysterious of things: how the queen is actually feeling, up close and in private.Asked about the effect of Philip’s death on Her Majesty, Andrew, stunningly, decided to go there: “She described it as having left a huge void in her life,” he said, adding that she had described her husband’s passing as a “miracle.”His words were plastered over news websites and TV stations within moments.Given that Andrew was filmed outside the private Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Castle, which he had attended along with other members of the royal family including his younger brother, Prince Edward (who spoke more traditionally to reporters outside the chapel saying that his father’s death was a “dreadful shock”) there was at first an assumption that Andrew had been given permission to speak to the media. Had Charles had a change of heart? It seemed incredible, but was Andrew back on his way inside the charmed circle, entitled to free food and air miles once again?On Monday, however, leaks began trickling out suggesting that that assumption was far from an accurate characterization.Dan Wooton, the journalist who broke the news that Harry and Meghan were leaving the U.K., reported in the Daily Mail that sources had told him: “Prince Andrew might hope that this sad situation changes things, but Prince Charles is adamant there is no way back while allegations hang over him. He spoke on camera in a private capacity because this is a family event. No one can stop him doing that.”Neither the palace nor an advisory firm retained by Prince Andrew responded to inquiries from The Daily Beast.Andrew’s fantasy of a comeback has been oft-reported over the past two years. And he is still at it, with a source described as “close to Prince Andrew” telling Wooton, “He still harbors thoughts that he can make a comeback. He genuinely thinks that’s possible.”If Andrew needs any further reminder that he is no longer welcome in public life or in British sitting rooms, and that his father’s death changes nothing, he may want to consider this statistic: Almost 400 people have already written to the BBC to complain about Andrew featuring on the corporation’s coverage.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Erika Jayne breaks her silence on divorce drama and her husband's legal battles in new 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' trailer

    A lawsuit alleges that Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi are using their divorce to hide money meant for the orphans and widows of plane crash victims.

  • Love Island: Could Tinder find the show's first gay couple?

    The ITV show has hooked up with the dating app to find this summer's hopeful singletons.

  • Tom Cruise was told to stop smiling so much while doing stunts in movies

    Tom Cruise stunts have included climbing the Burj Khalifa, hanging off of the side of a plane, and breaking his ankle while jumping across buildings.

  • Nearly a miillion Hindu devotees join ritual bath

    Devotees, ash-smeared naked "naga sadhus" (Hindu holy men), Hindu saints, and members of the transgender community jostled for a dip in the waters of the river many Hindus consider holy, on a day considered auspicious in the Hindu calendar, with few wearing masks.Despite making virus tests mandatory for those entering the area, authorities struggled to implement other strict measures to curb COVID-19 transmissions due to the large numbers.

  • Pfizer vaccine may be less effective against South African and UK coronavirus variants, according to Israeli study

    The study suggests that the Pfizer vaccine is less effective against two variants, though both were quite rare in Israel. It has yet to be peer reviewed.

  • Elliott: Top East Division teams — and Kings — emerge as NHL trade deadline winners

    East teams primed to challenge for the Stanley Cup were among the teams that stood out at NHL trade deadline, but the Kings also made notable moves.

  • ‘Stellar performance’ vaults Kentucky singer Alyssa Wray into ‘American Idol’ Top 16

    “That was totally a vibe,” judge Katy Perry said.

  • Will Smith's Apple film 'Emancipation' pulled production from Georgia due to its voting restrictions

    The film, which was sold to Apple in a deal valued at $120 million, is the first major production to leave Georgia because of its new voting law.

  • Coronavirus in South Asia: Where are numbers going up again?

    Countries in South Asia are seeing rising cases as their vaccination drives continue.

  • Brooklyn Center, Minn., police release footage of Daunte Wright shooting, chief says he believes officer mistakenly grabbed gun instead of Taser

    During a press conference on Monday, Brooklyn Center, Minn. released bodycam video of the police shooting of Daunte Wright. Police Chief Tim Gannon said he believes the officer who shot Wright intended to use her Taser, but mistakenly grabbed her firearm.

  • Biden begins to fill out hollowed Homeland Security department — but no ICE pick

    Biden nominated Chris Magnus, a onetime Richmond, Calif., police chief, to lead U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Ur Jaddou to head U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

  • Microsoft buying speech recognition firm Nuance in $16B deal

    Microsoft, on an accelerated growth push, is buying speech recognition company Nuance in a deal worth about $16 billion. The acquisition will get Microsoft deeper into hospitals and the health care industry through Nuance's widely used medical dictation and transcription tools. Microsoft will pay $56 per share cash.

  • NHL trade deadline tracker: Panthers land former No. 4 overall pick, hang on to Driedger

    Deadline day is here and it’s shaping up to be one of the most exciting ever for the Florida Panthers.

  • Wall Street ends lower as investors await earnings, inflation data

    The S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average ended lower on Monday, with investors waiting for cues from the upcoming corporate earnings season and a key inflation report later this week. The indexes had closed at record highs on Friday, after rallying for days on a pullback in the benchmark 10-year bond yield from 14-month highs. Big Wall Street names are due to kick off earnings season on Wednesday, giving new catalysts to buy or sell stocks in a record-high market.

  • Covid-19: India vaccination crosses 100 million doses

    But despite the huge inoculation drive, India has just registered another record increase in cases.

  • Thousands flee Myanmar town after crackdown leaves 100 protesters dead

    Tens of thousands have fled the central Myanmar town of Bago after the military regime brutally attacked anti-coup protesters at the weekend, leaving at least 100 dead. Residents told Radio Free Asia that many people were seeking refuge from the junta’s violence in villages in the surrounding countryside. “The people fleeing their homes are residents of four neighborhoods in the city where the junta forces attacked,” said one woman who declined to give her name. “There must be over 100,000 or so.” The reports echo a similar exodus from Yangon, the Southeast nation’s commercial centre, last month after another deadly crackdown on six of the city’s townships, and the introduction of martial law. Some of the neighbourhoods had descended into battlezones, with protesters firing sling shots and throwing petrol bombs, and the security forces targeting them with live rounds and killing scores of civilians.

  • Biden administration can act to help spur Western investment in Venezuela | Opinion

    Every year, thousands of Venezuelans arrive in the United States, leaving behind a country they no longer can call home. This isn’t by choice, but by necessity. Thanks to dictators Hugo Chavez and Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela’s economy has all but collapsed. Venezuela’s future will depend on foreign investment to rebuild its economy and create jobs and opportunity once again.

  • Britt Reid: Ex-Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach charged over crash that left 5-year-old with brain injury

    Britt Reid, the former assistant coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, has been charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) over the crash that put a 5-year-old girl in a coma and left her with traumatic brain injury. Mr Reid was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.113, over the legal limit of 0.08, at the time of the 4 February crash, according to the Jackson County prosecutors office. In announcing the charges, prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Mr Reid “acted with criminal negligence by driving at an excessive rate of speed”.