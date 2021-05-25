Minneapolis police report 'shots fired' near George Floyd Square, suspect believed to have fled: officials

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Stephanie Pagones
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Minneapolis police responded Tuesday to reports of shots fired near George Floyd Square – the intersection where George Floyd died one year ago to the day – and the suspect is believed to have driven away after the fact, officials said.

Several people were near the area of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue shortly after 10 a.m. local time when reporters and members of the public reported shots fired in or toward the area, according to officials and social media posts.

BIDEN TO MEET WITH GEORGE FLOYD'S FAMILY ON DEATH ANNIVERSARY AS HE MISSES POLICE REFORM BILL DEADLINE

GEORGE FLOYD'S FAMILY HOLDS RALLY, MARCH IN BROTHER'S MEMORY

Police said they responded to the 3800 block of Elliott Avenue South at 10:09 a.m. after someone reported hearing the sound of shots being fired.

"Information received from callers was that a suspect vehicle was last seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed," Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) spokesperson John Elder told Fox News. Shortly thereafter, one person took him or herself to a local hospital for treatment. Elder said authorities believe he was injured in the shooting at George Floyd Square. He was in critical condition but was expected to survive.

Shots could be heard being fired during a live news segment filmed within the square at the time.

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died on May 25, 2020, after a White police officer held his knee against Floyd’s neck while Floyd was handcuffed and lying on his stomach with his hands behind his back. The now-former police officer, Derek Chauvin, was seen on video holding his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine and a half minutes despite Floyd shouting several times that he could not breathe.

Chauvin was convicted in April of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He will be sentenced in June and faces decades in prison.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Many members of the Floyd family are scheduled to be in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, in a private meeting with President Biden, who called family members after the Chauvin verdict and pledged to continue fighting for racial justice.

Floyd family attorney Ben Crump said he hoped Biden will renew his support for policing reform named for George Floyd that would ban chokeholds and no-knock police raids and create a national registry for officers disciplined for serious misconduct.

Fox News' Andrew Murray contributed to this report, as well as The Associated Press.

Recommended Stories

  • High school basketball powerhouses set to form national league

    National Interscholastic Basketball Conference to feature top eight high school basketball teams, including IMG Academy and Monteverde

  • Lil Nas X Relives His ‘SNL’ Pants-Splitting Wardrobe Malfunction: ‘Boom! I Feel Air’

    Lil Nas X was gearing up for a provocative performance on “Saturday Night Live” last weekend, singing his sexed-up anthem “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” — but he ended up being way more provocative than he’d planned when his pants split as he grinded on a stripper pole and he had to finish the song […]

  • Can this U.S. city heal racial wounds by busting up its freeway?

    For more than 50 years, Interstate 81 has cut through the heart of hard-luck Syracuse, New York, raining vehicle exhaust on its Southside neighborhood, where most residents are Black and poor. Now, New York State wants to replace that elevated stretch of freeway with a street-level boulevard to knit the city's urban grid back together. The plan has stirred visions of renewal in a city where one in three residents lives in poverty.

  • Charleston Church Shooter Dylann Roof Arguing To Overturn Death Sentence

    The man on federal death row for the racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina church congregation is making his appellate argument that his conviction and death sentence should be overturned. Oral arguments in the case of Dylann Roof are scheduled to be held Tuesday before a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, based in Richmond, Virginia. Appellate Judge Jay Richardson, who as an assistant U.S. Attorney prosecuted Roof’s case, is not part of the panel. In 2017, Roof became the first person in the U.S. sentenced to death for a federal hate crime. Authorities have said Roof opened fire during the closing prayer of a 2015 Bible study session at Charleston’s Mother Emanuel AME Church, raining down dozens of bullets on those assembled. Roof was 21 years old at the time. In a lengthy brief, Roof’s attorneys argue that an appellate court should vacate Roof’s convictions and death sentence, or remand his case to court for a “proper competency evaluation.” In this April 10, 2017, file photo, Dylann Roof enters the courtroom at the Charleston County Judicial Center in Charleston, S.C. On Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Photo: AP “The federal trial that resulted in his death-sentence departed so far from the standard required when the government seeks the ultimate price that it cannot be affirmed,” they wrote, arguing that their client’s mental illness should have prevented him from serving as his own attorney during a portion of the trial, and also being sent to federal death row. U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel held two competency hearings for Roof: one before the start of his trial, and one before its sentencing phase, to determine if Roof could act as his own attorney for that portion of the trial. His appellate team wrote that the court errantly found Roof competent, despite the fact that “every defense expert agreed Roof suffered a delusional belief he would be rescued by the victors of a race-war, which prevented him from understanding the threat of execution was real.” Representing himself for sentencing, Roof successfully prevented jurors from hearing mitigating evidence about his mental health, “under the delusion,” his attorneys wrote, that “he would be rescued from prison by white-nationalists — but only, bizarrely, if he kept his mental impairments out of the public record.” In that part of the trial, the self-avowed white supremacist neither fought for his life nor explained his actions, saying only that “anyone who hates anything in their mind has a good reason for it.” This, his attorneys wrote, resulted in “a complete breakdown” of any possible defense, with jurors being “left in the dark” about any details from Roof’s past that could have possibly been used to mitigate the government’s “inflammatory case for death.” Following his federal trial, Roof was given nine consecutive life sentences after pleading guilty in 2017 to state murder charges, leaving him to await execution in a federal prison and sparing his victims and their families the burden of a second trial. After that sentencing, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson — who had also been pursuing the death penalty — called the deal “an insurance policy for the federal conviction,” ensuring that Roof would spend the rest of his life in prison, should the federal sentence not stand. Wilson also said that she felt more confident a federal death sentence would be carried out under the newly minted Trump administration than it would have been under a Democratic one. At the time, there was anticipation that then-President Donald Trump might swiftly resume federal executions, following cessation of the practice under several previous administrations. Trump’s decision to reinstate federal executions didn’t come until 2020, however, when his Justice Department ended a 17-year hiatus, going on to oversee a total of 13 federal executions. Due to his remaining appeals, Roof’s case was not eligible for execution at that time. Although President Joe Biden — who as a candidate said he’d work to end federal executions — hasn’t spoken publicly about capital punishment in office, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in March that he continues to have “grave concerns” about it. The president could instruct his Justice Department not to carry out executions during his presidency. If unsuccessful in his direct 4th Circuit appeal, Roof could file what’s known as a 2255 appeal, or a request that the trial court review the constitutionality of his conviction and sentence. He could also petition the U.S. Supreme Court or seek a presidential pardon.

  • Ex-Michigan State basketball star Keith Appling arrested in connection with fatal shooting

    Keith Appling played five games in the NBA after a four-year stint at Michigan State.

  • ‘Shots fired!’ Audio captures sound of gunfire between police, suspect at Lenexa hotel

    “A female can be heard screaming in pain. The (front desk clerk) believes she heard him smack her at least once,” dispatchers told Lenexa officers responding to the disturbance.

  • Ben Affleck Appears to Rewear His 2000s 'Bennifer'-Era Watch on Recent Outing with Jennifer Lopez

    One eagle-eyed fan noticed the actor wore the piece during his Miami outing with Jennifer Lopez over the weekend

  • Board fight at Exxon intensifies spotlight on climate change

    ExxonMobil is facing a major challenge from a group of investors in one of the biggest fights a corporate boardroom has endured over its stance on climate change, an issue of rising urgency for many shareholders. The investor group is pushing to replace four of the oil giant’s board members with executives they say are better suited to both strengthen the company’s finances and lead it through the transition to cleaner energy. The fight represents a moment of reckoning for major publicly traded companies to address a global crisis.

  • Dave Bautista says his dream role would be playing Ernest Hemingway: 'I could do him justice'

    The "Army of the Dead" star says he's interested in how the legendary author "lived and also the way he died."

  • Fellow GOP Rep. Nancy Mace mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene's Holocaust comparison with a brutally simple chart

    Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) on Tuesday called out her GOP colleague Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for comparing mask-wearing and vaccine passports to the Holocaust by posting a brutally simple chart on her Twitter account. pic.twitter.com/fdCX4A4rCE — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) May 25, 2021 Mace did issue a more detailed, serious condemnation of Greene's comments in addition to the mocking graphic. "Mask mandates are not even remotely comparable to the discrimination and persecution Jews faced during the Holocaust and to insinuate the two are similar is disgraceful," she tweeted. "Given the rise of antisemitism around the world today, I find this comparison even more appalling." Meanwhile, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), the GOP conference chair, received some criticism for seemingly going easy on Greene in her public response. .@EliseStefanik won't name names because, the reality is, Marjorie Taylor Greene runs her caucus.https://t.co/JUgP3GGdK9 — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) May 25, 2021 More stories from theweek.comMore than 30 countries could face oxygen crises similar to India amid COVID-19 surges5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionGeorge Floyd police reform bill stalls in Senate over qualified immunity

  • Venezuela’s Maduro receives harsh economic blow from an unlikely source: China

    A recently approved Chinese tax might translate into a severe economic blow to the Nicolás Maduro regime by almost doubling the importing cost of the oil that Venezuela sells in violation of the U.S. sanctions, analysts said.

  • Alex Trebek and Larry King receive posthumous nominations at the Daytime Emmys

    What is an honor? Nominations for the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday, and late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek was posthumously nominated for Outstanding Game Show Host, Deadline reports. Trebek died in November 2020 following a battle with pancreatic cancer after hosting Jeopardy for 35 years. Also earning a posthumous nomination was Larry King, who received a nod in the Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host category for hosting Larry King Now. King, the longtime radio and television broadcaster who previously hosted CNN's Larry King Live for 25 years, died in January after being hospitalized with COVID-19, though his death certificate said he died from sepsis, People reports. Trebek won the Outstanding Game Show Host award a total of seven times throughout his career, according to TVLine, most recently taking it home in 2020. King, meanwhile, was previously nominated for Informative Talk Show Host three times, including in 2020, when the award ultimately went to Tamron Hall. This year's Daytime Emmy Awards, which could pay tribute to not one but two television legends one final time, are set for June 25. More stories from theweek.comMore than 30 countries could face oxygen crises similar to India amid COVID-19 surges5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionGeorge Floyd police reform bill stalls in Senate over qualified immunity

  • FBI investigates white powder sent to Rand Paul’s home as he hits out at Richard Marx for inciting violence against him

    Republican senator accuses pop singer Richard Marx of calling for violence against him

  • Chris Cuomo Made a ‘Mistake,’ CNN Boss Jeff Zucker Tells Concerned Staffers

    Theo WargoCNN boss Jeff Zucker on Tuesday addressed network staffers’ concerns over the revelations that primetime star host Chris Cuomo advised his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on how to respond to the multiple sexual-harassment allegations against him.During a Tuesday afternoon town-hall meeting with staff, Zucker claimed he understood the “unease” over Cuomo’s conduct, saying “in no uncertain terms” that it was a “mistake” for the primetime star to participate in strategy calls advising his politically powerful brother.“He did cross a line,” Zucker said.Last week, The Washington Post reported that Cuomo joined strategy calls helping plan his powerful brother’s rebuttals to mounting allegations that he harassed multiple women and made some female staffers feel uncomfortable. According to multiple sources who were present on one meeting, the CNN host even mentioned invoking “cancel culture” as a way to combat the claims.The CNN boss said he personally voiced his displeasure to Cuomo, and that he had considered the options for how to handle the star host’s unfolding scandal. Ultimately, Zucker said that rather than suspending Cuomo, the network decided the host should have to go on-air and personally apologize to his viewers.And so during his 9 p.m. ET broadcast, Cuomo declared that it “will never happen again” and insisted he “knows where the line is.”In a statement following the Post bombshell last week, CNN admitted “it was inappropriate to engage in conversations that included members of the Governor’s staff, which Chris acknowledges. He will not participate in such conversations going forward.” The network added that Cuomo would not be disciplined further.But the top anchor’s decision to secretly participate in the strategy calls assisting his embattled brother has, indeed, irked numerous network staffers. CNN insiders who spoke with The Daily Beast this week expressed frustration with the network’s handling of the incident, saying Cuomo should have faced more serious consequences.“I’m very disappointed in the network,” said one current on-air personality. “I think some disciplinary action, at a minimum, was required in this situation.” The source added: “As a woman who works here, I feel a little let down, to be honest.”Staff were particularly interested in Tuesday’s town hall following one of the more eventful weeks for the network following a high profile sale and a departure of one noteworthy on-air personality.During the call, Zucker also said that Rick Santorum was given an opportunity to apologize for what the CNN boss referred to as the ex-senator’s “inappropriate and racist” comments about Native Americans, but because refused to do so the network ultimately fired the conservative pundit.And elsewhere in Tuesday’s town hall, Zucker downplayed the impact of AT&T’s decision to merge WarnerMedia, CNN’s parent company, with Discovery. Asked about whether CNN would be spun off as part of the deal, the network chief said he did not think that was “in the cards.”And when pressed on his own future at the network, Zucker said he plans to have “conversations with the right people very soon.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • U.S. prepares for summer air travel spike; weighs foreign changes

    U.S. agencies are preparing for increased domestic air travel this summer even as government agencies continue to debate whether to allow more foreign travelers to visit. Acting TSA Administrator Darby LaJoye said on Tuesday that the agency plans to hire another 1,000 officers by July 4 after hiring 3,000 officers since Jan 1. "We have already seen a sharp rise at the nation's airports and will continue to experience steady increases throughout the summer," LaJoye told a news conference at Reagan National Airport outside Washington.

  • Young core of former Lakers displays increased promise throughout the NBA

    Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle, D'Angelo Russell and most recently Jordan Clarkson have flourished in their NBA lives after the Lakers.

  • A new court filing inadvertently revealed that federal prosecutors have 'historical and prospective cell site information' related to Rudy Giuliani

    In an improperly-redacted letter to a judge, Lev Parnas' lawyer said that the feds seized multiple accounts and devices connected to the Giuliani probe.

  • Aaron Rodgers suggested that he was so good last year that it foiled his plan to leave the Packers

    If the Packers planned to move on from Aaron Rodgers, his 2020 MVP season may have complicated their plans.

  • Kelly Osbourne denies having plastic surgery after people said she looked unrecognizable in a recent selfie

    Kelly Osbourne said in an Instagram video that she'd had only "a couple of injections" in her lips, jaw, and forehead.

  • Neighbor shoots up couple’s home after not being invited to game night, Georgia cops say

    One person was injured.