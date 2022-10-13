The Minneapolis Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Minnesota are looking for a murder suspect that is likely to be living in the St. Cloud area.

Erica Shameka Roberts, 36, allegedly shot Ta-Nasha Brittanya Shurnene Austin, 30, in the chest on March 18 around 7:30 a.m. on the 1900 block of Colfax Avenue South, in the Lowry Hill neighborhood of Minneapolis. Austin was shot outside a residence after an argument according to ,police. Austin was reportedly from St. Cloud.

Roberts is to be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who knows her location or sees her should not approach her but immediately call 911.

EarlierSt. Cloud woman fatally shot in Minneapolis

Anyone with information about the location of Roberts may also provide that information through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted at CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous and persons providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Minneapolis police seek murder suspect possibly living in St. Cloud