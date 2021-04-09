Minneapolis police seek suspect in shooting that seriously injured 13-year-old

Libor Jany, Star Tribune
·1 min read

Minneapolis police on Friday continued their search for a suspect they say shot and seriously wounded a 13-year-old male the day before at a Jordan neighborhood intersection.

Around 2:30 on Thursday afternoon, officers responded to a report of gunfire in the area of W. Broadway and N. Penn avenues, at busy five-way intersection on the city's North Side, according to an MPD spokesman. Upon arriving, officers found the teen near a bus shelter suffering from a gunshot wound, said the spokesman, John Elder. He said the teen was taken to the hospital, where he remained Friday with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Elder said that no one was yet in custody, but that investigators were gathering surveillance video from the area to help generate leads. Details on what precipitated the shooting were not released.

Officials say the victim initially told officers that he was 17, but on identifying him police learned that he was 13.

In some ways, the surge in gun violence that wracked parts of the city last year, which set an at least 15-year high in the number of shooting victims, has carried over into 2021. MPD records show that the number of people wounded or killed by gunfire is about double where it was at the same period in 2020 — at least six children under the age of 18 have been shot in the past two weeks.

Libor Jany • 612-673-4064 Twitter: @StribJany

Recommended Stories

  • Officer shot in foot, suspect dead after police return fire

    A Philadelphia police officer was shot while conducting a traffic stop on Wednesday night in the city's Logan neighborhood. The suspect involved in the incident was fatally wounded by police.

  • Kim Kardashian's Skims brand valued at $1.6 billion in latest funding

    The round also included funding from two existing investors, Imaginary Ventures and Alliance Consumer Growth. The TV personality's lucrative businesses - makeup brand KKW launched in 2017 and Skims in 2019 - have gained popularity with young shoppers, and have been heavily promoted and sold online with the help of Kardashian's social media huge following. Kardashian, who launched her career off the reality TV series "Keeping Up with The Kardashians," was included in April for the first time on Forbes magazine's list of the world's billionaires.

  • California man accused of killing wife, propping up body on Christmas is now convicted

    The man is accused of propping up his dead wife’s body while their kids opened presents.

  • Man shot barking dog with arrow, left canine critically wounded in Parker County yard

    The incident was reported March 17 in Parker County, authorities said.

  • One person dead, multiple hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

    Police rushed to the scene of the reported shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

  • California man accused of killing wife, propping up body on Christmas is now convicted

    The man is accused of propping up his dead wife’s body while their kids opened presents.

  • Software flaw led to 'serious incident' on Tui flight

    A language difference meant some women were labelled as children, throwing out weight calculations.

  • Connor Hellebuyck makes 36 saves, Jets beat Canadiens 4-2

    Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Thursday night to open a five-game trip. Josh Morrissey, Trevor Lewis, Nikolaj Ehlers and Andrew Copp scored for the Jets. Jets captain Blake Wheeler is sidelined indefinitely by head injury.

  • Ecuador, Peru to elect presidents amid strengthened pandemic

    A surging coronavirus pandemic that has brought on new lockdown measures and exacerbated fatigue in Ecuador and Peru has left many voters generally indifferent to the names they will see on the ballots Sunday, when the neighboring South American nations are set to choose new presidents. No candidate in each nation has garnered enough support to be a clear favorite, and after a year of collective suffering and corruption scandals, voters seem to be hoping for a winner who can pull them out of the pandemic’s economic mess with the least stumbles possible. Ecuadoreans face a runoff between conservative businessman Guillermo Lasso and Andrés Arauz, a disciple of former leftist President Rafael Correa.

  • Nelson leads Islanders to 3-2 shootout win over Flyers

    Brock Nelson scored in regulation and got the only goal in a five-round shootout to give the New York Islanders a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Jordan Eberle also scored and Ilya Sorokin made 25 saves as the Islanders won their fourth straight. New York improved to 17-1-2 at Nassau Coliseum, the only team in the league with one regulation loss on home ice.

  • Hollywood lawyer Howard Weitzman, attorney to Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber, dies

    Hollywood attorney Howard Weitzman dies at age 81 after an illustrious career representing some of the entertainment industry's biggest names.

  • Novant Health closes its NC mass COVID testing centers as demand drops

    Demand for the COVID-19 tests has steadily dropped in Mecklenburg County.

  • It's Modernism Week in Palm Springs. This DIY tour points the way

    Cruise the coolest pads and businesses in Palm Springs, home to more Midcentury Modern homes and businesses than anywhere else on the planet.

  • Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: Vaccine passports, cleaning guidelines, alcohol & more

    Each week, we’ll offer you a round-up of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage.

  • NBA betting preview: Clippers vs. Suns; Lakers vs. Heat

    The Clippers head into their Western Conference showdown with the Suns as the favorites with Phoenix coming off a big game against the Denver Nuggets.

  • Campbell wins Toronto-record 10th straight, Maple Leafs roll

    Jack Campbell made 32 saves for his franchise-record 10th straight victory, Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 28th goal and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Wednesday night. “To win 10 in a row or just get one win is a big deal because it’s a tough league,” Campbell said. Campbell broke the record he shared with Felix Potvin (1993-94), Jacques Plante (1970-71) and John Ross Roach (1924-25).

  • Clippers pull away in chippy victory over streaking Suns

    The Clippers snap the Phoenix Suns' seven-game winning streak with a 113-103 win on Thursday at Staples Center.

  • Texas workplace shooting: 1 dead and multiple people shot, including state trooper; suspect charged with murder

    Authorities in Texas said Larry Bollin, 27, was arrested Thursday after a manhunt. He allegedly killed one person and wounded multiple others.

  • Former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell's latest legal filing cites Buzz Lightyear

    Sidney Powell is evidently hoping she's got a friend in the court system. The attorney who served on former President Donald Trump's legal team in its failed efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election is back in court, as Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) is motioning for sanctions in response to "meritless" election lawsuits, according to Business Insider. Powell's team in a new filing argued the motion is "without jurisdiction and is untimely." And as BuzzFeed News' Zoe Tillman reported, they also decided to cite clearly the greatest legal mind of our time: Toy Story's Buzz Lightyear. "Defendant would have this Court make new law, create an exception for a baseless and untimely motion, which — with no precedent in the case law or any rule — could extend the time for filing a sanctions motion 'to infinity and beyond' to harass a plaintiff in what amounts to nothing more than political grandstanding," the filing reads. Why the "infinity and beyond" quote was even necessary to make that point is anyone's guess, but perhaps the team simply enjoyed the novelty of seeing a footnote in a legal filing actually read, "Buzz Lightyear, Toy Story (Pixar 1995)." Don't be surprised if Evers seizes the opportunity to shoot back with a Buzz quote of his own: "There seems to be no sign of intelligent life anywhere." Sidney Powell and her legal team filed their oppo to WI Gov. Tony Evers' motion for sanctions in one of her election challenge cases, and it quotes Buzz Lightyear, so that's where we are https://t.co/x3B3nQEHTC pic.twitter.com/fN1zwjOzSH — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) April 9, 2021 More stories from theweek.comAmerica's bipolar summerPrince Philip 'carried British passport No. 1' and more fascinating facts about the late royalManhattan prosecutors are getting active help flipping Trump's CFO from his former daughter-in-law

  • A war in South America 39 years ago is still teaching China lessons about how to seize Taiwan

    Four decades after the British recaptured the Falklands, the Chinese see similarities to what a war over Taiwan would look like.