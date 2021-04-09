Minneapolis police seek suspect in shooting that seriously injured 13-year-old

Minneapolis police on Friday continued their search for a suspect they say shot and seriously wounded a 13-year-old male the day before at a Jordan neighborhood intersection.

Around 2:30 on Thursday afternoon, officers responded to a report of gunfire in the area of W. Broadway and N. Penn avenues, at busy five-way intersection on the city's North Side, according to an MPD spokesman. Upon arriving, officers found the teen near a bus shelter suffering from a gunshot wound, said the spokesman, John Elder. He said the teen was taken to the hospital, where he remained Friday with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Elder said that no one was yet in custody, but that investigators were gathering surveillance video from the area to help generate leads. Details on what precipitated the shooting were not released.

Officials say the victim initially told officers that he was 17, but on identifying him police learned that he was 13.

In some ways, the surge in gun violence that wracked parts of the city last year, which set an at least 15-year high in the number of shooting victims, has carried over into 2021. MPD records show that the number of people wounded or killed by gunfire is about double where it was at the same period in 2020 — at least six children under the age of 18 have been shot in the past two weeks.

