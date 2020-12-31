Minneapolis police shot a man dead at a traffic stop in the first department killing since George Floyd

Haven Orecchio-Egresitz
Medaria Arradondo
Chief Medaria Arradondo of the Minneapolis Police Department asked residents not to be destructive in the wake of a police killing on Wednesday. Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via Getty Images

  • The police in Minneapolis killed a man during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

  • It was the first police killing in the city since George Floyd's death in May.

  • The police didn't identify the man but said officers' body-camera footage would be released Thursday.

The police in Minneapolis shot and killed a man at a traffic stop on Wednesday. It was the first fatal shooting by a member of the police department since George Floyd's death in May.

The police didn't immediately identify the man but said he was a suspect in a felony and was shot during an exchange of gunfire. They pledged to release the officers' body-camera footage on Thursday.

"We want to do everything we can to protect everyone's First Amendment rights to freely assemble and demonstrate," Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said at a press conference on Wednesday. "But I say again: We cannot allow for destructive, criminal behavior. Our city has gone through too much."

Floyd died on May 25 as officers kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes. His death sparked international unrest and protests against police brutality and racism.

A video posted online let the world see the horror of Floyd's last few moments. As he was on the ground, he begged for his life and told the officers that he couldn't breathe.

On Wednesday, Arradondo said that a preliminary investigation indicated that the man who was killed this week fired at officers first.

Officers approached the man's car at about 6:15 p.m. at a gas station, a police spokesman told The Associated Press. The AP noted that the gas station was about a mile from where Floyd was killed.

The spokesman said that the man was pronounced dead there and that a woman who was in the car was uninjured.

Arradondo said that this shooting, as all police shootings in the city, was under investigation and that the officers' body cameras were activated at the time.

"I want the community to be able to see what occurred, and I think that that is part of, again, us moving forward and wanting to make sure that we get the facts out there," he said.

Read the original article on Insider

