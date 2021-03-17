Minneapolis Police vow to bring safety back to George Floyd Square

Minnesota law enforcement officials put those committing crimes and violence in the area of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis on notice Wednesday, pledging that lawlessness will no longer be tolerated.

Minneapolis police will be bringing in federal help to restore peace and safety to the area, chief Medaria Arradondo said.

The area, now known as George Floyd Square, became a spot for mourning and reflection after Floyd died in an encounter with Minneapolis police last summer. Concrete barriers have kept the intersection closed to traffic.

Recently, violence in the area has increased, disturbing the once-peaceful memorial as well as the residents and businesses surrounding it.

"We cannot allow groups of individuals to feel that they're emboldened," Arradondo said. "They have to be held accountable. Period ... Yes, I'm putting them on notice. Enough's enough."

Arradondo said the community surrounding the intersection has suffered.

"Violence in any part of our city must be addressed, and those contributing to the harm of our neighborhoods have to be held accountable," Arradondo said.

Arradondo said they will restore peace to the area using all legal resources and tools against those who seek to harm to the community. There will be an increased police presence near the intersection, he said.

"As chief I refuse to abdicate one block, one city block, to a group of individuals who choose violence over peace," Arradondo said.

Federal law enforcement agencies including the FBI Minneapolis Field Office, the United States Attorney's Office District of Minnesota, and the ATF St. Paul Field Division pledged their support and resources.

Arradondo said the best remedy for the violence is to re-open up the block, but he did not specify when that will happen.

Authorities had once said they would not reopen the area until the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is on trial for Floyd's death, had ended.

Arradondo indicated Wednesday that a reopening may come sooner.

"We will dictate that timing and not let the trial dictate that," he said.

Zoë Jackson covers young and new voters at the Star Tribune through the Report For America program, supported by the Minneapolis Foundation. 612-673-7112 • @zoemjack