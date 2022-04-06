Minneapolis prosecutors will not charge officer who killed Amir Locke -Washington Post

(Reuters) -Minneapolis prosecutors said on Wednesday they will not charge a police officer who fatally shot Amir Locke, a 22-year-old Black man, during a no-knock raid in February, the Washington Post reported.

The report did not explain why prosecutors declined to bring charges against the Minneapolis SWAT member who fired the fatal shot.

Police shot and killed Locke on Feb. 2 after obtaining a no-knock warrant to search the apartment as part of a homicide investigation of which he was not the subject. Locke was not named in the warrant.

The shooting sparked calls for action from local politicians to ban no-knock warrants, prompting Mayor Jacob Frey to place a moratorium on the practice. Some states are seeking to enact legislation to limit them.

