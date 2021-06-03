Minneapolis reopens road where George Floyd was murdered and dismantles memorial barriers

A demonstration in March 2020 at the George Floyd memorial (AFP via Getty Images)

The barriers to the George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, are being removed to allegedly make way for traffic for the first time in a year.

Workers for the city of Minneapolis started removing barriers at the intersection of 38th and Chicago on Thursday morning, according to reports.

It was there on 25 May 2020 that Mr Floyd was murdered by a former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who keeled on the Black man’s neck for more than nine minutes. He is awaiting sentencing.

According to CBS Minnesota, the Minneapolis police department were not involved in the removal of the barriers. An act that will be controversial for campaigners.

The intersection became famous for its memorial of Floyd in May 2020.

