Minneapolis rioters vandalize buildings, block traffic after Amir Locke death

Rioters in Minneapolis vandalized buildings and blocked traffic on Friday night while demanding justice following the death of Amir Locke, who was shot by police officers during a no-knock warrant.

According to Fox 9 Minneapolis, around 50 to 100 protesters marched throughout the city and gathered outside the Minneapolis Police Department's fifth precinct and stopped traffic. The protest began around 9 p.m. Some were caught on video that circulated on social media throwing objects throw windows and causing other property damage.

AMIR LOCKE POLICE SHOOTING DEATH: MINNEAPOLIS MAYOR FREY GRILLED OVER NO-KNOCK SEARCH WARRANT POLICY

Various photos and videos from the event show protesters using spray paint on businesses and other buildings throughout the protest route, including "Amir Locke," "Winston Smith" and "Destroy MPD."

Bike racks, barricades, and other objects were seen being thrown into the streets.

The Friday incident follows weeks of protest activity in Minneapolis following Locke's death.

MINNEAPOLIS PROTEST OF AMIR LOCKE SHOOTING DEATH DRAWS MORE THAN 1,000 MARCHERS: REPORTS

More than 1,000 protesters marched in Minneapolis on Feb. 5, and on Feb. 6, a 50-car caravan drove throughout the city and eventually stopped at the home of Minneapolis Police Department Interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman.

Locke, 22, died during a no-knock warrant inside an apartment in the early morning hours of Feb. 2 which was conducted in connection with a murder in St. Paul, although Locke himself was not named in the warrant.

Video released by the police department show Locke sleeping on a couch when police entered the apartment.