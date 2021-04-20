Minneapolis streets erupt in elation over guilty verdicts for Derek Chauvin

A cacophony of celebration broke out in downtown Minneapolis Tuesday afternoon, as a Hennepin County judge read the guilty verdicts against ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the courthouse, which had been enclosed in razor wire, in advance of the verdict, many playing live feed from inside the courthouse on their phones. The crowd fell silent as Judge Peter Cahill read the verdict. As the news swept over the group, they erupted in jubilation. "All three!" shouted two people standing on a truck, waiving a Black Lives Matter flag. Drivers joined in by blasting their horns in elation.

The group began marching at 5 p.m.

"George Floyd isn't coming back to life, but this is the justice we were looking for," said Jaqui Howard, 25, of Minneapolis. "This is the first time where we feel like we're actually being heard."

"I'm just shaking," said her friend Prisca Diyoka, 26. "It was overwhelming all last summer, processing this. We fought for something and we got what we fought for."

The frenzied crowd chanted Floyd's name and remarked to each other on the historic conviction of a white police officer for an on-duty killing.

"I hope it's a turning point for state and national justice systems to address police violence towards Black folks," said Chris Dixon, athletic director for Augsburg College. Dixon, who is Black, said who remembered seeing the Rodney King riots as a kid. He believed justice was served with Chauvin.

Others talked about how to harness momentum into justice for others killed in police custody.

"Now that we got justice for George Floyd, Daunte Wright is next," said Rubia Garcia, referring to the man killed by a Brooklyn Center police officer during a traffic stop last week.

A separate crowd gathered in front of Cup Foods, at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, where Chauvin killed Floyd by pinning him to the pavement for nine and a half minutes on May 25, 2020.

Story continues

"I got hope!" said Willie Frazier, who believed Chauvin would be acquitted. "This happens to us so many times, I didn't want to have hope just to get let down! I'm so happy. Oh my God."

Alfonzo Williams, co-founder of the Agape Movement at 38th and Chicago, said he was "overly excited," and had woke up this morning mentally preparing for either outcome. "It's been hard here, a lot of ups and downs," he said. "But we've made it through."

This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for updates.

Reporters John Reinan, Liz Sawyer, Alex Chhith, Susan Du and Zoë Jackson contributed to this report.

Andy Mannix • 612-673-4036