Minneapolis Will Tap City Budget to Pay Record Floyd Settlement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Fola Akinnibi
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Minneapolis will have to look beyond its insurance fund to pay out the $27 million settlement to George Floyd’s family over his killing by police last year.

The settlement, one of the largest pre-trial payments for police misconduct ever, will come in part from the city’s general fund, according to a city spokesperson. The official said Minneapolis collected more revenue than expected in 2019 and planned to use the excess to prepare for budget shortfalls and these liabilities. Minneapolis also uses a self-insurance pool, which municipal agencies pay into, to finance workers compensation, accrued sick leave benefits and lawsuits against the city.

For fiscal 2021, the city budgeted $9.2 million for liability claims, more than four times the amount set aside for last year. Still, that amount won’t be enough to cover the cost of the civil litigation. Minneapolis already spends roughly a third of its general fund budget on policing, despite cutting nearly $30 million in the wake of protests against police brutality sparked by Floyd’s death.

Typically, higher profile police misconduct cases settle for $5 million or $6 million, said John Rappaport, a professor at the University of Chicago Law School. In this case, the video, egregious nature of former officer Derek Chauvin’s conduct and increased scrutiny likely motivated the pay-out agreement.

“The city is gaining something for not showing up in court,” Rappaport said. “It’s worth a lot to the city to not litigate the case.”

The payment to Floyd’s family marks the latest settlement of a high-profile police brutality case, and it comes just days into the proceedings for Chauvin’s murder trial. Breonna Taylor’s family settled with Louisville, Kentucky for $12 million in September, while also notching promised reforms to police policy.

In 2019, Minneapolis paid $20 million to the family of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, an unarmed White woman who was killed by police. That settlement was previously the largest paid by the city, and led to concerns about higher property taxes.

Cities are also facing suits from those brutalized during the police response to protests that came in the aftermath of Floyd and Taylor’s deaths.

“All of us can’t lose sight of the fact that the public is paying for this,” Rappaport said.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • ECB’s Kazimir Urges Faster Fiscal Response as Bond Yields Curbed

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank is shielding the euro-zone economy from higher bond yields partly because the region is rolling out its fiscal stimulus too slowly, according to policy maker Peter Kazimir.While the rise in euro-area government bond yields this year isn’t “dramatic for now,” the Slovakian central bank governor said the ECB wanted to shore up confidence that the region wouldn’t suffer from higher borrowing costs sparked by the $1.9 trillion U.S. fiscal package.“My concern is that, compared with the enormous U.S. fiscal impulse, the effects of the European one will kick in with a major delay -- we’re talking months and years,” Kazimir said in an interview. “The joint fiscal reaction is lagging behind and needs to pick up its pace to support the recovery.”The ECB pledged last week to “significantly” boost the pace at which it buys debt under its 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.2 trillion) pandemic program for the next three months. The move aims to ensure financing conditions remain favorable across the 19-nation currency bloc.Kazimir said the decision was “a reaction to the spillover of the market move triggered by the approval of the U.S. fiscal package,” and that the intention is to prevent widening discrepancies between economic fundamentals and higher borrowing costs.In contrast to the U.S., the European Union’s joint 750 billion-euro pandemic recovery fund has yet to hand out cash and is running into trouble, with the union’s executive arm judging that most national spending plans submitted so far still need work to get approved.The result could be a delay in disbursements, an additional challenge for an economy already recovering slower than its global peers amid extended virus lockdowns and a slow vaccination campaign.Click here to see Bloomberg’s vaccine trackerFor money from the 750 billion-euro fund to be distributed this summer as planned, euro-area governments need to win approval for their proposals by the Commission and a weighted majority of European Union member states in April.The currency bloc is now embroiled in more chaos after several EU member states decided to suspend vaccinations with AstraZeneca Plc’s shots over fears of life-threatening clotting incidents. That could mean business restrictions lasting longer, at a potential cost of tens of billions of euros to the economy.Still, Kazimir struck a note of optimism by echoing his colleague Martins Kazaks, the head of Latvia’s central bank, who said last week that the ECB won’t need to keep downward pressure on bond yields forever.“With a gradual economic revival, and with generally improving situation, the market rates will naturally react,” Kazimir said. “What’s important is that such an increase reflects economic fundamentals and that there aren’t some speculative, unwarranted moves.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SocGen Joins Rivals in Flagging Strong Trading at Start of Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Societe Generale SA joined its European investment banking rivals in flagging a strong start to the year in its trading business, giving a boost to Chief Executive Officer Frederic Oudea after a year marked by steep losses at the business.William Kadouch-Chassaing, SocGen’s head of finance, told a conference organized by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday that the lender was now finished restructuring the equities division, which was at the center of the losses a year ago when the onset of the pandemic wreaked havoc on complex derivatives it was selling.“So far year to date, things hold well, we have a good start of the year, in some areas I would say even a strong start of the year compared with last year,” he said at the conference.The comments echo remarks by Credit Suisse Group AG, which flagged revenue gains of more than 50% at its investment bank for the first two months of the year, as well as Deutsche Bank, which has also signaled a strong beginning to 2021.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Racial diversity in children's books grows, but slowly

    In the world of children's books, villagers can protect their water from a black snake, dark skin is as beautiful as the night sky, and a little girl's two puffs of hair can make her feel like she's floating above the clouds. Racial diversity in children’s books has been picking up since 2014, reversing a 25-year plateau, according to Kathleen T. Horning, director of the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Cooperative Children’s Book Center. Children’s books written by authors of color in 2020 increased by 3% to 26.8% compared with 2019.

  • Take-Two Gains on Deal With Tiger Woods for Golf Video Games

    (Bloomberg) -- Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares rose on Tuesday after the company’s 2K division struck an exclusive, long-term partnership with Tiger Woods for its golf video games.KeyBanc Capital Markets said the news was “an incremental positive” for the company because it “boosts the profile of its already successful PGA Tour 2K franchise” and lowers the risk of competition. It expects a new game launch in the franchise “at least every other year.”The stock rose as much as 3.2%, helping offset a drop this year fueled by concerns that the pandemic’s end would stem demand for games. Take-Two’s sales have been rising with consumers stuck at home during quarantine, driving a 70% jump in its stock price in 2020.Take-Two has since given back some of those gains, slipping about 17% -- even with Tuesday’s advance. That’s made it one of the worst performers in the S&P 500 Index this year.For Woods, 45, the announcement marks the start of a comeback following a car crash last month that sent him to the hospital. Earlier this month, Colin Sebastian, an analyst who follows Take-Two for Robert W. Baird & Co., said this year’s retreat was caused in part by concerns over Take-Two’s growth outlook once the pandemic ends.There is uncertainty “about whether the strong engagement trends we saw in 2020 will continue as vaccines get distributed and the economy reopens,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Cesar Awards Spectacle Embodies the French Industry’s Enduring Contradictions

    After last year’s scandal over Roman Polanski’s director win, the 46th Cesar Awards, France’s highest film honors, which took place on Friday in the presence of nominees, has been the subject of vitriolic criticism from industry figures. Some have claimed that the spectacle was so vulgar that it has tarnished the image of French cinema […]

  • Deadly violence resumes in Myanmar after peaceful protests

    At least two people protesting last month's military coup were reported shot and killed by security forces Tuesday after a morning of peaceful marches in parts of Myanmar. Security forces have killed scores of their countrymen in recent days, and the U.N. has put the nationwide death toll at 149 since the Feb. 1 coup that toppled Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government. Violence was reported Tuesday in the biggest city, Yangon, where casualties have been the highest.

  • 'We know who the racists are': Don Lemon talks new book and the bittersweet benefit to Trump

    Don Lemon wants real progress on healing racism in America, the CNN anchor says in his new book, "This Is the Fire."

  • Virginia lawmakers prepare to battle the Pentagon over a potential cut to the carrier fleet

    Key lawmakers from naval hub Virginia are warning it's a blind alley, strategically and politically.

  • Al Gore says every American should be automatically registered to vote amid growing alarm over GOP voter suppression measures

    Fomer VP says ballot restrictions are ‘naked effort to try and suppress Black, brown and Indigenous votes’

  • Texas governor demands ‘emergency’ election reform as state GOP unveils two dozen bills aimed at voting rights

    After raging against ‘voter fraud’ on Fox News, Greg Abbott admits no such fraud exists in state

  • Dane who died from blood clot after AstraZeneca shot had `unusual symptoms', agency says

    A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine had "highly unusual" symptoms, according to the Danish Medicines Agency. The woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots in small and large vessels, as well as bleeding, it said. A few similar cases were found in Norway and in the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) database of drug side effects, Danish Medicines Agency said.

  • Deborah Birx calls on Trump to back Covid vaccine as she reveals she thinks about ‘disinfectant’ episode every day

    ‘You can see how extraordinarily uncomfortable I was’

  • Grammys 2021: Five weird and wonderful moments

    Harry Styles, Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion all put on a spectacle. But who are Silk Sonic?

  • Canadian fossil fuel lobbyists accuse Netflix of ‘anti-oil propaganda’

    Company claims film is ‘brainwashing’ children with ‘misinformation’ about the oil and gas industry

  • AstraZeneca finds no increased blood clot risk

    AstraZeneca said Sunday a review of safety data, showed there was no evidence its vaccine raises the risk of blood clots.The company’s review covered more than 17 million people vaccinated in the United Kingdom and European Union and comes amid a flurry of suspensions over alleged clotting issues.Authorities in a number of countries including Ireland, Austria and the Netherlands have suspended the vaccine.In a statement, the company said, “AstraZeneca has shown no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis or thrombocytopenia, in any defined age group, gender, batch or in any particular country.”The drugmaker added 37 blood-related incidents have been reported so far, which it says is similar across other licensed COVID-19 vaccines.The company plans to publish the monthly safety report on the European Medicines Agency website within the next week.AstraZeneca’s vaccine, developed with Oxford University, has been authorized for use in the European Union and other countries but not yet in the United States.The company is expecting results from U.S. Phase III trials in the coming weeks, when it will then file for emergency authorization.

  • Nigeria student kidnapping near Kaduna army base

    Residents who heard gunfire overnight thought it was a military exercise at the site in Kaduna state.

  • How #FreeBritney actually started

    ‘We got made fun of a lot in the early days, but we kept pushing forward because we knew in our hearts we were right’

  • McConnell Warns Democrats of ‘Scorched-Earth Senate’ If Filibuster Is Removed

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) threatened to use “every” rule available to advance conservative policies if Democrats choose to eliminate the filibuster, allowing legislation to pass with a simple majority in place of a filibuster-proof 60-vote threshold. With some Democrats urging moderates Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D., Arizona) to abandon their support for the filibuster, McConnell warned in a floor speech that such a move could “break” the Senate. “Let me say this very clearly for all 99 of my colleagues: nobody serving in this chamber can even begin to imagine what a completely scorched-earth Senate would look like,” McConnell said. If the Senate is restructured to require simple majorities to pass all legislation, McConnell warned that Republicans would use that policy to their advantage if they regained a majority in the chamber. “As soon as Republicans wound up back in the saddle, we wouldn’t just erase every liberal change that hurt the country—we’d strengthen America with all kinds of conservative policies with zero input from the other side,” McConnell said. The minority leader indicated that a Republican-majority Senate would pass national right-to-work legislation, defund Planned Parenthood and sanctuary cities “on day one,” allow concealed carry in all 50 states, and more. The Senate is currently tied 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, and Manchin’s and Sinema’s refusal to eliminate the filibuster has left Democrats unable to make that change. Sinema’s spokesperson said in January that she is “against eliminating the filibuster, and she is not open to changing her mind,” while Manchin has indicated he would be open to some reform without eliminating the procedure entirely. The progressive wing of the Democratic caucus has pushed in recent weeks for a limited reform to the filibuster rule that would allow for its suspension when the Senate is voting on legislation that would expand voting rights.

  • What if you had your choice of COVID-19 vaccine? Differences are small, but they do exist

    If you get the choice, which COVID-19 vaccine should you choose? For now, any one you can get. But supply is growing, and there are differences.

  • Children found shivering in rain after mom locks them out of house, Kentucky cops say

    One of the boys was found shirtless and without shoes, police say.