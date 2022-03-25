Minneapolis teachers in tentative deal to end weeks-long strike

Striking Minneapolis teachers picket outside of closed schools
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The Minneapolis public school district said early on Friday it had reached a tentative deal with the city's teachers union to end a strike that has kept some 30,000 students out of classes for more than two weeks.

If the full union votes to approve the agreement, students and staff will return to school on Monday, the district said in an announcement posted online around 4 a.m. local time.

The city's 4,500 teachers and support staff walked out on March 8 after failing to reach a new contract with the district. The two sides were divided on issues including teacher aide salaries, mental health support for students and class sizes.

Details of the new agreement were not immediately available. A news conference has been scheduled for 9 a.m., according to local news reports.

A teachers' strike in Sacramento, California, was set to enter a third day on Friday, after talks failed to yield a contract last week.

(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Recommended Stories

  • Sacramento teachers strike as Minneapolis walkout continues

    Thousands of teachers and other school workers in Sacramento walked off the job Wednesday as the California capital became the second big U.S. school district this month to see a work stoppage over pay and staffing shortages as a teachers strike in Minneapolis entered its third week. The disputes in Sacramento and Minneapolis, where teachers walked out March 8, come as school districts across the country deal with fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and limited resources. Across the country, union workers are seizing the opportunity posed by tight labor markets to recover some of the power they feel they lost in recent decades as unions shrank in size and influence. And experts expect to see more labor strife as the country emerges from the pandemic.

  • Area students earn Tomahawk Awards for Scholastic Bowl

    The school with the best record in the conference wins the conference title, and the top five individual scorers overall are named to the All-Conference Team.

  • Delaware high school students had 1 hour & 2 burners to make 3-course meal. Could you do it?

    Caesar Rodney and Seaford took home top honors at the state's premier high school competition for restaurant management and culinary arts.

  • Double murder suspect shot dead on way to court in case of ‘street justice’

    Hollis Carter confessed to the homicide of two step-siblings because he was afraid of the real killer, his attorney claimed

  • Biden in Poland to see US troops, Ukraine refugees

    President Joe Biden will hear directly from U.S. troops stationed near Poland’s border with Ukraine on Friday and learn about the growing humanitarian response to the millions of Ukrainians who are fleeing to Poland to escape Russia’s assault on their homeland. Biden planned to meet with members of the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division, who are serving alongside Polish troops. The Polish leader was to welcome Biden at the airport on Friday, but his plane was delayed by a technical problem.

  • World Trade Organization denies Belarus application for membership

    The World Trade Organization (WTO) has denied Belarus's application to become a member of the organization, citing its involvement with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, NBC News reported. "Belarus is unfit for WTO membership," the WTO said in a statement on Thursday. "We will not further consider its application for accession."The WTO also said that Belarus has shown complicity in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to NBC News, calling it's...

  • East Tennessee native remembered for beloved circus model that debuted at World's Fair

    Howard C. Tibbals, who poured is passion for the circus into a detailed circus model housed at The Tibbals Learning Center in Sarasota, died at 85.

  • 3 Keys sheriff’s employees arrested for domestic abuse in less than a month, cops say

    Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has been hit with an unusual wave of arrests in the past month — with three female employees facing battery charges after their partners or exes said they were hurt during heated arguments.

  • Some prominent Russians quit jobs, refuse to support war

    The resignation of a senior Russian government official and his reported move abroad wasn't the first voluntary departure of a person from a state job since the start of Russia's war with Ukraine, but it certainly was one of the most striking. Anatoly Chubais, who was President Vladimir Putin’s envoy to international organizations on sustainable development, is well known in Russia. A number of public figures have condemned the invasion of Ukraine and left their posts at state-run institutions and companies, which could signal divisions in Russia’s official ranks over the war.

  • Third eaglet of 2022 hatches in Hays bald eagle nest

    The Pittsburgh Hays’ bald eagles welcomed their third eaglet of 2022 Friday morning!

  • Custodian from Ukraine overwhelmed by support from students at Georgia elementary school

    Lana Gazhenko, the custodian at Georgia's Oak Hill Elementary for 21 years, is originally from Ukraine. The students are supporting her in a beautiful way.

  • LETTER: Hurlburt pedestrian bridge should be scrapped

    Why isn’t the pedestrian bridge over U.S. 98 at Hurlburt being cut up for scrap? Residents can walk safely to the flyover and walk under Highway 98.

  • Here are 7 things to do this weekend in the Tri-State

    Brian Regan, Zach Williams and Louder with Crowder are just a few of the events happening in Evansville this weekend. Check out the full list.

  • Evansville police identify man who was found dead after standoff

    A police shootout with a suspect on Henning Ave turned into a nearly-12 hour standoff. Police released body camera footage Thursday.

  • Fast food, fast crimes: Suspects charged in multiple Wendy’s, Taco Bell burglaries

    Two suspects have been charged in a series of smash-and-grab break-ins at fast food restaurants throughout the western suburbs after multiple police departments coordinated to connect the crimes to a traffic stop.

  • Jan. 6 committee sets contempt vote for 2 former Trump aides

    The House committee investigating the Capitol riot said Thursday that it had set a vote for next week to consider contempt of Congress charges for two aides of former President Donald Trump. The committee will meet Monday to discuss whether to recommend referring for potential prosecution Trump's former trade adviser, Peter Navarro, and former White House communications aide Dan Scavino. The meeting marks the panel's latest effort to hold witnesses accountable whom it sees as uncooperative in its investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, when pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol in hopes of blocking Congress from certifying the results of the presidential election won by Democrat Joe Biden.

  • How To Prevent Your Divorce From Ruining Your Credit

    Going through a divorce can be a major transition both personally and financially. Although the act of getting a divorce doesn't directly affect your credit score, it can change your financial...

  • Chiefs to host free agent DL Arden Key on a visit

    The #Chiefs are set to host former #Raiders and #49ers pass rusher Arden Key on a visit on Friday per report.

  • Oakland man who targeted pedestrians with his car receives probation after attempted murder charge dropped

    The attempted murder charge against an Oakland man who deliberately rammed his car at another driver last year has been dismissed after entering a plea deal. The Alameda County District Attorney's Office dismissed the charge against Daniel Won, now 20, after he pleaded no contest to the prosecution.

  • Small Businesses That Celebrities Love

    When it comes to grabbing coffee, going shopping or choosing what to wear, celebrities don't always favor huge chains and big designer names. Stars have their favorite small businesses too, and when...