Minneapolis victim city's first homicide of 2022

Jan. 9—Detectives with the Minneapolis Police Department are investigating the year's first homicide.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 4200 block of 11th Avenue South on Saturday night in South Minneapolis and found a man with gunshot wounds undergoing CPR in the street and a vehicle nearby that had crashed into parked cars, according to a police department news release.

Officers took over CPR efforts until an ambulance was able to take the man to the Hennepin County Medical Center where he later died, authorities said.

No further details about the ongoing investigation were available Sunday morning.