Minneapolis woman jailed on suspicion of murder after Lake Street drive-through shooting

The man who was shot and killed over the weekend in Minneapolis was in a fast-food drive through on Lake Street at the time, and a woman has been jailed on suspicion of playing a role in the crime, according to a court filing.

Tuquan L. Smith, 32, was shot shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday next to the White Castle on W. Lake Street just west of S. Nicollet Avenue, according to a search warrant affidavit filed in Hennepin County District Court.

A 28-year-old woman from Minneapolis was arrested and booked into jail later Sunday morning on suspicion of aiding and abetting murder, the court document read. She has yet to be charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

According to the affidavit, someone in the back seat of the woman's vehicle fired several shots from a handgun and hit Smith sitting in another vehicle.

The shooter's vehicle drove off. Smith's vehicle jumped the curb, crossed the street and crashed.

Witnesses gave police a description of the woman driving the vehicle from where the gunfire originated. Police went to the 3200 block of S. 3rd Avenue and saw the vehicle parked in back. The woman was home and was arrested without incident.

Authorities have yet to disclose a possible motive for the shooting.

Staff writer Libor Jany contributed to this report.