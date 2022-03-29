Minneapolis woman sentenced to probation for stealing $9K from New Brighton gas station
A Minneapolis woman accused of stealing more than $9,000 while working at a New Brighton gas station has avoided jail time under a plea agreement with Ramsey County prosecutors.
Dominique Artrice Barksdale, 34, was sentenced Monday to three years of supervised probation. She received a stay of adjudication, which means her conviction for felony theft will be removed from her record if she complies with terms of the sentence.
According to a criminal complaint filed in June, Barksdale, while an employee at the Speedway at 11 Silver Lake Road, is seen on security camera footage printing off 19 separate $500 money orders through the store’s MoneyGram machine on Nov. 20, 2020. She pocketed the money orders and left the store an hour and a half before her shift was to end.
Barksdale’s register and the store’s safe were short $9,184, according to the complaint. A store manager noticed the theft the next morning and called police.
The money orders were made out to various individuals and cashed, the complaint said.
Conditions of probation include restitution; the amount will be determined next month.
